Washington (WIAA) high school football playoff scores, live updates (11/15/2024)
For the second weekend of the postseason of 2024 Washington high school football, this marks the beginning of the WIAA playoffs.
Here are some of the intriguing opening matchups:
* Class 4A: 4A KingCo champion Bothell plays at Skyview, which played the most difficult schedule in the classification, on Saturday afternoon.
* Class 3A: Mount Tahoma, which broke a 43-year WIAA playoff drought a year ago, plays at Decatur, which has never been in the state playoffs, on Friday night.
* Class 2A: Perennial powerhouse Prosser, which has made a nice late-season run behind first-year quarterback Jacob Rainer, travels to undefeated 2A GSL champion West Valley of Spokane. on Saturday.
You can follow all of the WIAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Washington High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.
Here's a guide to following all of the Washington high school football action this weekend.
WASHINGTON (WIAA) FOOTBALL SCORES:
STATEWIDE WASHINGTON FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD | TOP 25 SCORES
