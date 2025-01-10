Washington (WIAA) high school girls basketball scores, live updates (1/10/2025)
The Washington high school girls basketball season is at the end of its eighth week, and High School On SI has scores for every team and classification.
Here are some of the key games to keep track of Friday night:
* CLASS 4A/3A: City bragging rights are up for grabs as Kennewick visits Kamiakin, 5:45 p.m.
* CLASS 4A: After Lake Washington saw its long KingCo winning steak snapped by Woodinville, it goes on the road to face surging Issaquah, 6 p.m.
* CLASS 4A: Union travels to defending state champion Camas for 4A GSHL lead, 7:15 p.m.
* CLASS 2B: And the top two teams in the state face off - No. 2 Rainier at No. 1 Adna, 7 p.m.
Keep track of Washington high school girls basketball scores below.
Washington high school girls basketball scores
WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL STATEWIDE SCORES
2024-25 WASHINGTON GIRLS BASKETBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM
