Washington (WIAA) high school girls basketball scores, live updates (1/17/2025)
The Washington high school girls basketball season is at the end of its ninth week, and High School On SI has scores for every team and classification.
Here are some of the key games to keep track of Friday night:
* CLASS 4A: They only play once, and Mead traveling to Gonzaga Prep could determine the No. 1 4A seed out of the Greater Spokane League. Game at 5:30 p.m.
* CLASS 3A: North Thurston is making two trips to Tacoma in for days for big games, starting with a 3A PSL showdown of divisional leaders with Bellarmine Prep.
* CLASS 2A: A heavy underdog, Burlingon-Edison has its shot in taking down defending state champion Lynden at home in NWC play.
* CLASS 2B: Defending state champion Napavine will need to be on point visiting senior-heavy Toutle Lake in a key 2B Pacific showdown.
Keep track of Washington high school girls basketball scores below.
Washington high school girls basketball scores
WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL STATEWIDE SCORES
2024-25 WASHINGTON GIRLS BASKETBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM
