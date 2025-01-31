Washington (WIAA) high school girls basketball scores, live updates (1/31/2025)
The Washington high school girls basketball season is at the end of its 10th week, and High School On SI has scores for every team and classification.
Here are some of the key games to keep track of Friday night:
* CLASS 4A: Is this the night Woodinville essentially wraps up its fourth KingCo title in a row? No. 3 Falcons have big test hosting red-hot No. 4 Lake Washington.
* CLASS 4A: It's for all the marbles in the GSHL champions race when defending state champion and No. 6 Camas hosts No. 8 Union, which beat the Papermakers on Thursday to even season series.
* CLASS 4A: Tahoma can put a tidy bow on another NPSL championship when it goes for the season sweep of Auburn at home in Maple Valley.
* CLASS 1A: Naches Valley has won nine games in a row since a loss to Zillah, and has a chance to pay the Leopards back in their own gymnasium in SCAC action.
Keep track of Washington high school girls basketball scores below.
Washington high school girls basketball scores
WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL STATEWIDE SCORES
2024-25 WASHINGTON GIRLS BASKETBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM
