Washington (WIAA) high school girls basketball scores, live updates (2/18/2025)
The Washington high school girls basketball season is at the start of its 14th week - district-tournament week - and High School On SI has scores for every team and classification.
Here are some of the key games to keep track of Tuesday night:
* CLASS 4A: The two teams that handed KingCo regular-season champion Woodinville a loss - Issaquah and Bothell - face off in Dist. 1/2 tournament.
* CLASS 3A: Two league regular-season top seeds - Lakeside of Seattle (Metro) and Bellevue (KingCo) - meet early in the 3A Sea-King District quarterfinals at Bellevue College.
* CLASS 2B: The last time defending state champ Napavine played at No. 1 Adna, the Tigers gave Karsyn Freeman and company one of their best battle. Rematch in district semifinals.
Keep track of Washington high school girls basketball scores below.
