What WIAA amendments passed for 2025? Second time around, girls flag football finds end zone as sanctioned sport
It is official - high school girls flag football is now a sanctioned sport with the state of Washington.
A year after being voted down by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) representative assembly made up of district-level and high school and middle school athletic directors and administrators, the return vote Monday passed, giving the state its first new sanctioned sport since 1999.
With the vote approval (22-13), Washington also becomes the sixth state in the West (Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii) - and 16th state overall to approve the fastest-growing sport as part of its official slate.
"I am elated," said James Neil, the Tacoma Public Schools athleitc director - and author of the girls flag football amendment.
"One, it speaks a lot to the girls. We have girls across the state who can be more valued now because their sport is supported at the state level."
A 60-percent approval rate - 21 votes by high school administrators - was needed to ratify girls flag football as a new sanctioned sport starting in 2025-26.
Last season when girls flag football was officially introduced for amendment voting for high school and middle school administrators, it was voted down by 27 against-26 for vote.
"Every girl who has come out for practices and games here has asked, 'When is this going to be a real sport? Why isn't it a real sport? I didn't have a really good answer,'" said Don Biszek, the girls flag football coach at Lincoln of Seattle.
"This is something we've been waiting for for a long time. And it's long overdue."
With financial backing from the Seattle Seahawks, the sport first surfaced in the pandemic-delayed spring of 2021 with seven programs, all in Pierce County.
This winter, 83 schools or co-op programs competed in the sport in six leagues in western Washington - the 4A KingCo, 4A SPSL, 4A NPSL, 3A PSL, 3A Metro League and 3A/2A/1A Northwest.
Woodinville won the unofficial state championship over Capital in February at Mount Tahoma Stadium.
OTHER APPROVED AMENDMENTS FOR 2025-26
* A new one-time 5transfer rule is now in place: Athletes who move to a new school will be ineligible for 40 percent of the maximum number of games allowed from the previous season before gaining eligibility (29-6 vote).
* A "mercy rule" has been instituted in hgih school and middle school soccer. If after 60 minutes of a high-school match, and 45 minutes of a middle-school match a winning team is up by eight or more goals, the game comes to an end (46-7 vote).
