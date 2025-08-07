Why Did the Kingston Coach Ethan Goldizen Resign Just Weeks Before the Season?
With the 2025 high school football season just around the corner, Kingston High School in Washington finds itself in a difficult position—without a head coach.
As reported by the Kitsap Daily News and other media outlets in Washington, Ethan Goldizen, who led the Buccaneers for the past two seasons, recently stepped down from his role, a move confirmed by athletic director Ed Call. The timing—mere weeks before Kingston's Sept. 4 season opener against Foss—has raised eyebrows, but Goldizen insists the decision was practical, not personal.
A Career Move, Not a Football Fallout
“It had nothing to do with the kids,” Goldizen told local reporters. “It had nothing to do with anything other than me trying to find a real job.”
For the past two years, Goldizen balanced his head coaching duties with substitute teaching in Kitsap County. But when a full-time classroom position opened up in the Peninsula School District, the opportunity was too important to pass up. According to Goldizen, he knew he couldn’t do both jobs to the level they required.
Kingston went 2-8 in both of Goldizen’s seasons, but he emphasized the players' commitment and potential, leaving behind a “little blueprint” for the remaining staff to follow.
A Tough Timing for the Program
Athletic director Ed Call acknowledged the challenge Goldizen’s departure presents in an interview with the Kitsap Daily News.
“I’m sorry to lose him, but happy for him getting back into the classroom full time,” Call said. “I’m sure he’ll pick up coaching again soon.”
While the Bucs are left scrambling for leadership, Goldizen expressed confidence in his former players and assistant coaches to stay on course.
“I think once they establish those core fundamentals at a high level … I won’t be surprised at that team winning games,” he added.
Last year the Buccaneers dropped a 12-6 decision to Foss in the opener and went on to start the season at 0-5. Kingston finally got into the win column on Oct. 11 with a 60-0 blitzing of Vashon Island and picked up its second win two weeks later.
What’s Next for Kingston?
With the Sept. 7 opener against Foss looming, Kingston's program now faces a critical transition. Whether an interim coach will be appointed or assistant coaches will take the reins, the Buccaneers will need to rally quickly.
But at its core, Goldizen’s exit wasn’t a sudden escape—it was the next step in a personal journey to find stability in the classroom, even if it meant stepping away from the gridiron.