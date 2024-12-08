WIAA 2A state football championship: Anacortes proves it is no one-hit wonder
SEATTLE - In the days leading up to a much-anticipated rematch at Gridion Classic, Justin Portz began poking around a few statewide podcasts, listening for analysis and predictions.
His Anacortes High School squad crunched Tumwater, 60-30, a year ago to win its first Class 2A championship, so imagine his surprise when he tuned into a couple of talking heads who predicted the No. 1 seed Thunderbirds to handily win the rematch.
One host said if point spreads were a thing in high school football, Tumwater would be a 28-point favorite based on its dominant showing this fall.
Well, Portz discovered his week's worth of in-house motivation - and the Seahawks returned to Husky Stadium with their hair on fire.
In a 20-10 victory Saturday, Anacortes held Tumwater's Wing-T attack to 200 yards on 66 rushing attempts - and one touchdown.
And on the flip side, the Seahawks found just enough offense - a pair of Ryan Harrington-to-Rylin Lang touchdown passes (33, 6 yards), and Brock Beaner's 66-yard rushing score.
"Tumwater’s defense is very, very good," Portz said. "We knew we had to score enough, and our defense had to make a couple stops, and they did."
But then, Portz addressed what he perceived as a slight toward what his program accomplished a season ago.
"How disrespected do you have to feel, we are the ones with the gold ball in our house. We are the champs. We return a bunch of guys. But nobody thinks we have a chance to win?" Portz said.
"These guys really found that fire. ... Man, Tumwater, they are tough. But these guys are tougher."
Tumwater grabbed its only lead - 10-7 - on Dylan Stevens' 28-yard field goal with 2:05 remaining in the third quarter.
The lead lasted 53 seconds after Beaner got loose off left tackles and rumbled down the sideline 66 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.
"We were counted out, just like last year," Beaner said.
After a Tumwater punt, Harrington let if fly downfield, connecting with Lang on a 60-yard completion to the Tunderbirds' 9.
Two plays later, Harrington went back to his top target on 6-yard touchdown, and Anacortes' lead grew to 21-10 with 11:06 remaining.
From there, Anacortes thwarted two Tumwater red-zone drives - and celebrated another championship.
"It feels nothing short," Lang said, "of amazing."
