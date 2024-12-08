High School

WIAA 2A state football championship: Anacortes proves it is no one-hit wonder

Defending state champions hold Tumwater's Wing-T offense in check, and score just enough in 20-10 rematch victory

Todd Milles

Rylin Lang and Anacortes repeated as WIAA Class 2A champions Saturday, defeating Tumwater in the finals.
Rylin Lang and Anacortes repeated as WIAA Class 2A champions Saturday, defeating Tumwater in the finals. / Photo by Steve Faber

SEATTLE - In the days leading up to a much-anticipated rematch at Gridion Classic, Justin Portz began poking around a few statewide podcasts, listening for analysis and predictions.

His Anacortes High School squad crunched Tumwater, 60-30, a year ago to win its first Class 2A championship, so imagine his surprise when he tuned into a couple of talking heads who predicted the No. 1 seed Thunderbirds to handily win the rematch.

One host said if point spreads were a thing in high school football, Tumwater would be a 28-point favorite based on its dominant showing this fall.

Well, Portz discovered his week's worth of in-house motivation - and the Seahawks returned to Husky Stadium with their hair on fire.

In a 20-10 victory Saturday, Anacortes held Tumwater's Wing-T attack to 200 yards on 66 rushing attempts - and one touchdown.

And on the flip side, the Seahawks found just enough offense - a pair of Ryan Harrington-to-Rylin Lang touchdown passes (33, 6 yards), and Brock Beaner's 66-yard rushing score.

"Tumwater’s defense is very, very good," Portz said. "We knew we had to score enough, and our defense had to make a couple stops, and they did."

But then, Portz addressed what he perceived as a slight toward what his program accomplished a season ago.

"How disrespected do you have to feel, we are the ones with the gold ball in our house. We are the champs. We return a bunch of guys. But nobody thinks we have a chance to win?" Portz said.

"These guys really found that fire. ... Man, Tumwater, they are tough. But these guys are tougher."

Tumwater grabbed its only lead - 10-7 - on Dylan Stevens' 28-yard field goal with 2:05 remaining in the third quarter.

The lead lasted 53 seconds after Beaner got loose off left tackles and rumbled down the sideline 66 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.

"We were counted out, just like last year," Beaner said.

After a Tumwater punt, Harrington let if fly downfield, connecting with Lang on a 60-yard completion to the Tunderbirds' 9.

Two plays later, Harrington went back to his top target on 6-yard touchdown, and Anacortes' lead grew to 21-10 with 11:06 remaining.

From there, Anacortes thwarted two Tumwater red-zone drives - and celebrated another championship.

"It feels nothing short," Lang said, "of amazing."

---

Published
Todd Miles
TODD MILLES

Todd Milles is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Washington, Idaho and Montana.

Home/Washington