WIAA 4A/3A boys basketball game of day: Rainier Beach thumps Eastside Catholic, ends Crusaders' championship run
TACOMA, Wash. - Not a soul around the Rainier Beach boys basketball program hid his feelings about what has transpired over the past five days.
The No. 1 Vikings shockingly were beaten by Bellarmine Prep in a Class 3A regional game Saturday in Bellevue.
And they are still miffed about it.
"Honestly, we are very angy," Rainier Beach guard Jaylen Petty said.
And on Wednesday in the WIAA tournament, the Vikings played like they were ready to go 12 rounds with Mike Tyson, landing blow after blow in planting Metro League rival Eastside Catholic, 82-45, ending the Crusaders reign as state champions.
It was also their fourth victory over Eastside Catholic this season.
Rainier Beach shot 50 percent from the floor in the Tacoma Dome nightcap, making 10 3-pointers. Kaden Powers led all scorers with 22 points while Petty - who is nursing a foot injury - added 19 points, including three 3-pointers.
And after falling behind 4-1 early, Rainier Beach finished the first quarter by scoring on nine consecutive possessions, capped by a Petty buzzer-beating 3-pointer, in grabbing a 21-10 lead.
"The last few games, we've been stagnant coming out ... and that is not our band of basketball," Rainier Beach boys coach Mike Bethea said.
Bethea said the loss to Bellarmine Prep was a reminder of that.
"Annie Wright poked the bear in the first game of the season," Bethea said. "And (Bellarmine Prep) poked the bear Saturday. Let's hope that is that."
