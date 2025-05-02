Will 2025 be the year when the gold ball for 4A football returns to Spokane?
Next fall, Gonzaga Prep will have one goal in mind to celebrate a joyous 10-year anniversary.
Win another WIAA Class 4A championship in football.
It was 2015 when the Bullpups came to the Tacoma Dome and walloped Skyline, 34-16, for the state title.
And now, five weeks away from the beginning of spring ball, Gonzaga Prep - nearly five months removed for losing in the WIAA semifinals on the road at Camas - has the makings of the most complete cast of returners among contenders for 2025.
And even though Sumner is the defending state champion, the Bullpups very well could enter the fall as the preseason No. 1 team in the classification.
Some offseason discussion points with Nate Graham, wno will be entering his second season as coach:
---
* Adding air to triple option: Graham said the Bullpups will make every effort to add more juice to the passing attack in their run-based offense (triple option).
It's a must - and Graham said returning quarterback Sam Kincaid is throwing the ball better this offseason than he did in his first year as the starter last fall.
"He's got the tools," Graham said.
And with senior Isaiah Docken, one of the state's best possession wide receivers (his catch radius is insane), and wingback Jonah Keller on the perimeter, expect the Bullpups to steadily increase their air-strike attempts.
Graham said he could Docken getting up to 10 passes come his way per game next fall.
---
* Who will be the run-game's inside hammer: Easily the team's biggest question is how will it replace the production - and inside-run toughness - of Noah Holman (1,485 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2024).
Graham immediately mentioned two names as top replacement options: Jimmy Grainger, a tight end/fullback prototype who missed much of 2024 before returning for the postseason, and Andy Agada, a quick-twitch runner with underrated toughness.
"Grainger is so valuable as a blocker ... but he might be faster than Noah," Graham said. "And Andy is also sudden and fast."
---
* Favorable schedule might lead to No. 1 seed: The Bullpups have five home games in the fall, including three games in a row starting in mid-September.
And it's not just playing in the comfort of a home stadium - it's also who they host. All of the returning GSL playoff teams visit campus.
On Sept. 19, Gonzaga Prep hosts Mount Spokane in what many believe will be the game that decides the league championship.
The following week, the Bullpups host Mead in matchup of top 4A squads. The Panthers are now coached by Kyle Snell, the former Eastlake and Lewis & Clark coach.
And Week 5, they completed a three-week home stretch against the Tigers. Two weeks later, they bring in Central Valley.
Did we tell you this senior group has dropped just one home game in its entire career - 2022 to Mount Spokane?
---
GONZAGA PREP 2025 SCHEDULE
Week 1 vs. Ridgeline, 6 p.m (Sept. 5)
Week 2 at Ferris, 8 p.m. (Sept. 12)
Week 3 vs. Mount Spokane, 6 p.m. (Sept. 19)
Week 4 vs. Mead, 6 p.m. (Sept. 26)
Week 5 vs. Lewis & Clark, 6 p.m. (Oct. 3)
Week 6 at Shadle Park, 7 p.m. (Oct. 9)
Week 7 vs. Central Valley, 6 p.m. (Oct. 17)
Week 8 at Cheney, 7 p.m. (Oct. 24)
Week 9 at University, 7 p.m. (Oct. 31)
---