Yelm powerlifter Mason Embrey voted Washington High School Athlete of Week
Congratulations to Yelm Tornados strong man Mason Embrey for being voted SBLive’s Washington High School Athlete of the Week for April 14-April 19!
On social media, he is "Masons Lifts" - and this record-setter his entire career showed up in a big way at the home "Red and Black Open." The top-ranked iron man in the 165-pound weight class set another state record with a combined total of 1,300 pounds in three lifts, including a massive 550-pound deadlift. Not surprisingly, he was named the overall performer of the meet. Enbrey is also a starter on the football team.
Embrey received 92.5% of the vote, beating out Skyview softball ace Maddie Milhorn, who was second.
WASHINGTON NOMINEES
Ella Ferguson, Tumwater softball: All-state flame-thrower headed to Sacramento State outdueled fellow D1 counterpart Lilly Camp, of Aberdeen, in a 2A Evergreen showdown. Ferguson gave up one earned run over 10 innings, striking out 15 batters in a victory.
Will Foster, Prairie boys track and field: Dominated the John Ingram Twilight with a personal-record throw of 63 feet, 6 inches to win the event. He also is tops in Washington, leading four throwers who are all over 60 feet.
Abdala Hassani and Isaac Reyes, Marysville Getchell boys soccer: Don't see if very often, but this duo each scored a hat trick in the same match - a 7-1 win over Stanwood in 3A Wesco action. It was both teenager's first three-goal showing of the spring.
Lucy Lathrop, Deer Park softball: The Crusaders' big bats were out in a 2A GSL doubleheader against Rogers of Spokane. None were bigger than this shortstop, who had five RBI in the first game, then slammed a pair of home runs for seven RBI in the nightcap.
Maddie Milhorn, Skyview softball: She is the undisupted softball queen in Washington for a reason. The Oregon signee tossed a perfect game against 4A GSHL rival and state-tournament regular Battle Ground, retiring 18 of the 21 batters via stiekout in a 9-0 win.
Tia Ramynke, East Valley of Yakima softball: Homered in both games of 2A CWAC sweep of Prosser as part of her 7-for-7 showing (12 RBI total). Her biggest output came in the second game - two home runs and eight RBIs. She also homered against league powerhouse Othello later in week.
Colby Shamblin, Northwest Christian of Colbert boys track and field: In arguably the best head-to-head showdown of the spring, Shamblin became first javelin thrower over 200 feet (200-5) in winning the Van Kuren Invite. He held off West Valley's Cooper Henkle (198-8), who is No. 2 in state.
Brandon Stone, East Valley of Yakima baseball: Junior right-hander will never forget this outing against 2A CWAC power Selah. He tossed a five-inning perfect game, striking out 12 batters in a 12-0 win.
Gracie Zender, Mount Baker softball: Been known to explode for big games during her big-hitting career, and the Mountaineers' catcher did against Elma - two home runs and seven RBIs on her 3-for-3 showing in a wild 11-10 non-league win.
