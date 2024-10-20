Yelm (WA) international student commits to Boise State Broncos football
Things have evolved very quickly for first-year Yelm High School football standout Bol Bol.
Nearly three weeks after receiving his first FBS offer, Bol Bol announced Saturday on social media that he was accepting that offer - to the Boise State Broncos.
The 6-foot-6, 235-pounder has given Yelm's pass rush a big boost in his short time, and that was immediately pick up on by the Broncos and California. But he chose to commit to the Broncos - the same program that teammate Jacob Tracy hs pledged to.
"He is just scratching the surface in what he can do," Yelm coach Jason Ronquillo told SBLive WA in September.
Last summer, Bol Bol - an Alberta product - was at a WSU camp where his family met Cougars volunteer assistant Brian Foote, who used to be on Ronquillo's staff at Yelm.
When the family mentioned it was looking for an exchange-student school in the United States for Bol Bol to play his senior year, Foote suggested they check out the 2022 Class 3A champions.
And the family did just that. Once counselors from both schools were in contact, Bol Bol was found a host family in Yelm - and moved to Washington in July.