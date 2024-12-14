Martinsburg vs. Spring Mills: Live score, updates from West Virginia high school football Class AAAA championship
The Martinsburg Bulldogs (13-0) face the Spring Mills Cardinals (13-1) in the West Virginia high school football Class AAAA championship game Saturday at Laidley Field in Charleston.
It’s a rematch from Week 9, when Martinsburg handed the Cardinals their only loss, 17-12.
Each team boasts a standout senior quarterback. Koi Fagan of Martinsburg has accounted for 3,753 yards and 58 touchdowns this season. Spring Mills’ Max Anderson has racked up 2,250 total yards and 35 touchdowns.
Martinsburg vs. Spring Mills live updates
(Game updates will appear here.)
