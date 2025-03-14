Morgantown (W.Va.) Knocks Off Defending Champion Neshannock in PIHL Penguins Cup Division 2 Semifinal
NEVILLE ISLAND, Pa. — Neshannock defender Brady Liguore opened the door for the Morgantown (W.Va.) hockey team Thursday night at the RMU Island Sports Center. By dragging down Jacob Hollander, Liguore earned a two-minute stint in the penalty box and gave the struggling Mohawks’ offense a spark.
Morgantown cashed in a minute later when Geno Valenti scored on the power play to tie the game and help spark the top-seeded Mohawks to a 9-4 in the PIHL Division 2 semifinal win.
“I think it definitely gave us a jump,” Valenti said. “We just had to keep pushing, you know. I just kept trying to get us going. I knew we would bury one at some point. We were carrying play. We knew one had to go in.”
The fourth-seeded Lancers were the defending Penguins Cup champions. Morgantown will take on Burrell in the final next Tuesday at the UPMC Lemiuex Complex.
The Buccaneers beat Deer Lakes 5-2 in the other semifinal. During the regular season, Burrell beat the Mohawks 6-5 on Oct. 10.
Mohawks coach Rob Rokis said the power play has been good for Morgantown all season.
“It’s been good all year round,” Rokis said. “I knew once we broke the barrier and started putting pucks on net and scoring goals that it would be a never-ending process for us.”
Lancers had early edge
Neshannock scored less than three minutes into the game when Sam Mezzanotte pushed a low shot past the pads of Morgantown goalie Ben Wilson.
The Mohawks tied the game a few minutes later on a goal by Cooper Cox. However, Neshannock scored the next two goals and led 3-1 four minutes into the second period.
Rokis, who said the team hasn’t won a championship during his 14 years with the program, said the Mohawks needed to get back to basics.
“We tried to be too fancy in the beginning instead of coming out and playing like we normally do,” Rokis said. “We were a little nervous. We settled down and started playing our game, getting pucks on net and getting rebounds.”
The floodgates open
The Mohawks cut the lead to 3-2 when Hollander scored two minutes after the Lancers had extended the lead to two on a goal by Z Telez. It was the start of four straight goals for the Mohawks. Valenti’s power-play tally tied the game.
Cox, who finished with a hat trick, scored the go-ahead goal with five minutes left in the second period.
Dom Petrucci also scored twice for Morgantown. John Dibartolomeo led the Mohawks with five points, recording four assists and a goal.
Getting the big-league experience
Valenti was thrilled with the comeback for Morgantown. He is excited to face off against the Buccaneers at the Pittsburgh Penguins’ practice facility in Cranberry Township for the Penguins Cup championship.
“It’s a one-in-a-lifetime experience,” Valenti said. “I never made it here. It's my senior year. I’m excited for the opportunity.”
— Josh Rizzo |rizzo42789@gmail.com| @J_oshrizzo