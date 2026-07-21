Sixty-Six Years Later, Danny Heater's 135-Point Night Remains High School Basketball's Gold Standard

For 66 years, one of the most extraordinary records in high school basketball has remained untouched.

On Jan. 26, 1960, Burnsville High School senior Danny Heater scored an incredible 135 points in a 173-43 victory over Widen High School, setting a national high school record that still stands today. Now 84 years old, Heater remains listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for one of the most remarkable single-game performances the sport has ever seen.

"I'm really surprised," Heater told High School On SI when asked how long the record has lasted.

Nearly two dozen boys high school players have scored at least 100 points in a game—including future NBA star Dajuan Wagner, who scored 100 in 2001—but no one has come close to surpassing Heater's record.

In an exclusive interview with High School On SI, Danny Heater talked about his record-setting feat.

A Night for the Ages

"We lost our first game of the season," recalled Heater, who idolized Jerry West, "and then won 15 straight."

On that historic night, Heater guided Burnsville High School in Braxton County, West Virginia to a 173-43 victory over Widen High School on January 26, 1960.

West Virginia high school senior Danny Heater scored 135 points in a single game in 1960. | Associated Press

A Mother's Support

"My mother was my biggest fan and she never missed one of my games [until that night}," said Heater. "She went crazy when I got home that night. My dad wasn't feeling very well and she stayed home to take care of him."

On that historic night more than six decades ago, Heater registered 53 field goals and converted 29 free throws. He also grabbed 32 rebounds and dished out seven assists.

"Obviously, they weren't a very good team," explained Heater, who said it was his coach's idea to feed him the ball that night.

Growing Up in West Virginia

Danny Heater recalled growing up in rural West Virginia in a county that had only three high schools. Sutton High School and Gassaway High School were also located in Braxton County, West Virginia. "Our rivalry was really big with Sutton," said Heater.

Seneca Valley Connection

Danny Heater's son, Kevin, played high school basketball in Montgomery County, Maryland. Although Seneca Valley High School in Germantown, Maryland is widely known for their football program, the Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) boys' basketball program has produced standouts such as Doug Turner, Charlie Thomas, Robbie Turner, Bruce Massey and others over the years.

Kevin Heater and Robbie Turner were teammates at Seneca Valley High School, whose mascot name is the Screamin' Eagles. "Robbie is a part of our family," said Danny Heater who now resides in Frederick County, Maryland. "They (Kevin Heater and Robbie Turner) got to be good friends."

Danny Heater's daughters were also involved in athletics at Seneca Valley High School. Tonya played softball and basketball and Traci was a cheerleader. Danny Heater has been married to his wife, Carol, for 61 years and is a proud grandfather of five.