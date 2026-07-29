West Virginia High School Football: 25 Best Games to Watch in 2026

Championship and playoff rematches. Historic rivalries. An interstate showdown.

West Virginia's 2026 high school football schedule is loaded with games that could shape conference races, playoff brackets, and statewide rankings long before November arrives. From Week 1 blockbusters to rivalry clashes, here are the 25 regular-season matchups we're most excited to see this fall.

If you're only able to make a few games this season, these should be at the top of the list.

Nos. 25-16: Great Early-Season Tests

25. Parkersburg at Spring Valley, Friday, Sept. 4

Matt Kimes' Big Reds will visit Brad Dingess' Timberwolves for a Labor Day weekend matchup. Last year, Spring Valley escaped with a 30-20 victory.

24. North Marion at Philip Barbour, Friday, Sept. 11

Three years ago, Daran Hays' Huskies made it to the WVSSAC Class AA state championship game. They look to make it back as they face Nick Mayle's Colts in a Big Ten conference matchup. Philip Barbour snuck past North Marion 20-13 last year.

23. Parkersburg South at Woodrow Wilson, Friday, Sept. 11

Larry Thompson's first season as Patriots head coach was not one to remember, as the team went just 3-8 in 2025. Chad Sarrett's Flying Eagles also finished below .500 at 5-6, but both teams will look for better results this season.

22. George Washington at Spring Valley, Friday, Aug. 28

Steve Edwards Jr. is entering his 30th year as the Patriots' head coach. To open the season, they visit the Timberwolves in a Mountain State division matchup. Last year, George Washington crushed Spring Valley 27-7.

21. Herbert Hoover at Nitro, Friday, Sept. 11

The Wildcats are coming off an appearance in the 2025 WVSSAC state title game. However, Collin Beckner has replaced James "Boom" McKinney as head coach. This September, they host Joey Fields' Huskies, who had a pair of runner-up finishes in 2022 and 2024.

20. Fairmont Senior at Herbert Hoover, Friday, Aug. 28

The Huskies open the 2026 season at home against Mark Sampson's Polar Bears. Sampson enters his second year as Fairmont Senior's head coach after leading the team to an 8-3 record in 2025.

19. University at Parkersburg South, Friday, Sept. 4

Last year, Eric Snyder's Hawks fell one game short of making the WVSSAC Class AAAA state title game. All eyes will be on them again as they visit the Patriots in an early-season Two Rivers conference matchup.

18. Musselman at University, Friday, Aug. 28

The week before, the Hawks will open the season hosting Brian Thomas' Applemen. Both teams met to open the 2025 season last August, as University cruised to a 40-21 win.

17. Spring Mills at Wheeling Park, Friday, Sept. 4

Marcus Law's Cardinals have been one of the bigger contenders in the state, with a finals appearance in 2024. They look for revenge on Chris Daugherty's Patriots, who beat them 33-28 last season.

16. Princeton at Bluefield, Friday, Sept. 4

Nathan Tanner led the Tigers to a 2025 WVSSAC Class AAA state championship in his first year as the school's head coach. Meanwhile, Fred Simon has coached the Beavers to five state titles, as well as an appearance in last year's Class AA title game. This will be another meeting in the Mercer County rivalry known as the "Backyard Brawl."

Nos. 15-6: Rivalries and Playoff-Caliber Showdowns

15. Parkersburg at Parkersburg South, Friday, Sept. 18

The Big Reds and Patriots have a heated rivalry that goes back to 1974. Both teams renew their historic rivalry this September, as Parkersburg leads the all-time series 40-18.

14. Herbert Hoover at Huntington, Friday, Nov. 6

Billy Seals' Highlanders have one of the more manageable 2026 schedules. Their most competitive matchup, however, is at home against the Huskies to close out the regular season.

13. Wheeling Park at University, Friday, Sept. 18

Last year, the Patriots rallied to beat the previously unbeaten Hawks 42-35. The 2026 meeting should make for an equally exciting matchup.

12. Jefferson at Wheeling Park, Friday, Oct. 16

Another one of the Patriots' more exciting meetings is against Craig Hunter's Cougars, a team that has reached the second round in recent seasons but is seeking a deeper playoff run.

11. Independence at Frankfort, Friday, Oct. 30

Kevin Whiteman has led the Falcons to back-to-back WVSSAC Class AA state championships, including an undefeated 14-0 season. Their Halloween weekend matchup against John Lilly's Patriots looks like the most competitive game on the schedule. Independence previously made it to the AA state finals in 2022.

10. Princeton at George Washington, Friday, Oct. 9

As the Tigers look to repeat, they will once again face the Patriots in what looks to be one of the more competitive matchups on their schedule.

9. Nitro at Wheeling Central Catholic, Friday, Oct. 9

This October matchup features teams who appeared in state title games. While the Wildcats failed to win the AAA championship, Mike Young's Maroon Knights dominated opponents en route to the 2025 WVSSAC Class A title.

8. Nitro at North Marion, Friday, Nov. 6

This November, the Wildcats close the regular season against the Huskies as this could be a critical game that determines playoff seedings.

7. Morgantown at Wheeling Park, Friday, Oct. 2

Last year, Sean Biser led the Mohigans to the WVSSAC Class AAAA state championship, their first state title since 2005. Their early-October meeting with the Patriots should be one to watch.

6. Bridgeport at Fort Hill (MD), Friday, Oct. 2

Tyler Phares previously led the Indians to the 2024 WVSSAC Class AAAA state title. After getting upset by Chapmanville Regional in last year's playoffs, they hope to rebound this season. This October, they visit the western-Maryland powerhouse Sentinels for an interstate showdown.

Top Five: West Virginia's Biggest Games of 2026

5. Princeton at Herbert Hoover, Friday, Oct. 23

This is a rematch of a WVSSAC Class AAA quarterfinal matchup from last year. The Tigers snuck past the Huskies 41-35 to continue their path to the eventual state title.

4. Martinsburg at Spring Mills, Friday, Oct. 23

Dave Walker previously led the Bulldogs to back-to-back state titles in 2023 and 2024. They fell short of a three-peat in 2025, but look to make it back to the AAAA championship game. Martinsburg's late-October matchup against the Cardinals is one to watch.

3. Martinsburg at Bridgeport, Friday, Sept. 4

Both the Bulldogs and Indians won state titles two years ago. Both teams will meet this Labor Day weekend as they look to make it back to their respective championship games.

2. Spring Mills at Morgantown, Friday, Sept. 25

This is a rematch of a WVSSAC Class AAAA quarterfinal matchup from last year. The Mohigans prevailed in a 34-33 double-overtime thriller.

1. Martinsburg at Morgantown, Friday, Oct. 9

We finish with a rematch of the 2025 WVSSAC Class AAAA state championship game. The Mohigans escaped with a 28-21 victory for their first state title in 20 years.