2025-26 Top 40 National High School Wrestling Rankings - Dec. 24, 2025
Happy Holidays!
With the Beast of the East completed over the weekend, we head into the holidays with several major national high school wrestling events complete, offering us a road map for where the 2025-26 season may go. Of course, there is still a ton of great action ahead of us, including some special holiday events.
With that said, here is our latest Top 40 Team rankings, as you continue your holiday celebrations and prepare for a bright New Year!
Enjoy
1-Faith Christian Academy, PA
Previous No. 1
Idle
2-Buchanan, CA
Previous No. 3
Won their own Zinkin Classic Tournament over Clovis and Clovis North.
3-Blair Academy, NJ
Previous No. 4
Won the team title at the Beast of the East over Lake Highland Prep by three points.
4-Lake Highland Prep, FL
Previous No. 2
Second at the Beast of the East.
5-Delbarton, NJ
Previous No. 5
Was 4-0 at the Fab 50 Duals with wins over Massillon Perry, 41-23, and Greens Farms Academy, 51-6. They did not wrestle Wyoming Seminary, which left the event without a champion as both were 4-0. The two squads have a dual meet scheduled at Seminary on February 6th, so it seems they passed on this meeting in favor of the upcoming one.
6-Malvern Prep, PA
Previous No. 7
Finished third at the Beast of the East.
7-St. John Bosco, CA
Previous No. 6
Captured the crown at the Reno Tournament of Champions, finishing ahead of Poway, Gilroy, and Allen.
8-Bishop McCort, PA
Previous No. 8
Landed in fourth of the Beast of the East team standing.
9-Wyoming Seminary, PA
Previous No. 9
Went 4-0 at the Fab 50 Duals, beating Massillon Perry, 47-20, and surviving two close matches with St. Joesph Regional, 33-31, and Greens Farms Academy, 33-32.
10-Christian Brothers Academy, NJ
Previous No. 10
Idle except for a few starters who were at the Beast.
11-Poway, CA
Previous No. 11
Finished second at the Reno TOC.
12-Clovis, CA
Previous No. 12
Landed in second at the Zinkin Classic.
13-Stillwater, OK
Previous No. 14
Won the KC Stampede ahead of Broken Arrow, who placed ahead of them at Ironman.
14-Edmond North, OK
Previous No. 13
Were just fifth at the KC Stampede, but were without nationally ranked 113-pounder, Turner Ross.
15-Massillon Perry, OH
Previous No. 15
Competed at the Fab 50 Duals, picking up a win over St. Joseph Regional, 36-34.
16-St. Edward, OH
Previous No. 16
Went on the road to Pennsylvania and defeated Connellsville, 39-29, in a dual meet.
17-Perrysburg, OH
Previous No. 17
Idle.
18-Bishop McDevitt, PA
Previous No. 24
Beat Harrisburg in a dual.
19-Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA
Previous No. 25
Were 5th at the Beast of the East.
20-St. Joseph Regional, NJ
Previous No. 26
Were 2-2 at Fab 50. One of their wins came against Greens Farms Academy, 37-31.
21-Clovis North, CA
Previous No. 17
Finished third at the Zinkin Classic.
22-Gilroy, CA
Previous No. 18
Were third at Reno ahead of Allen.
23-Broken Arrow, OK
Previous No. 19
Won a dual meet versus Tulsa Union.
24-Allen, TX
Previous No. 20
Came in fourth as a team at the Reno TOC.
25-Brownsburg, IN
Previous No. 21
Locked down the team crown at the Carnahan Memorial over Brownsburg, Marmion Academy, and Dundee.
26-Greens Farms Academy, CT
Previous No. 36
Were 1-3 at the Fab 50 Duals giving Wyoming Seminary and St. Joseph Regional a run for their money. The reason for having GFA so far below Seminary despite the one-point loss, is that they used a few post-graduates in that dual and those wrestlers are only available for National Prep events, so when GFA faces most teams, they can not use the PGs.
27-Dublin Coffman, OH
Previous No. 22
Idle.
28-Marmion Academy, IL
Previous No. 23
Finished second at Carnahan.
29-Dundee, MI
Previous No. 35
Was third in the Carnahan Team Standings.
30-Crown Point, IN
Previous No. 16
Finished fourth at their own Carnahan Memorial Tournament.
31-St. Michael-Albertville, MN
Previous No. 28
Came in first at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament.
32-Brecksville, OH
Previous No. 29
Placed 6th at the Beast.
33-Southeast Polk, IA
Previous No. 34
Competed at the Dan Gable Battle of Waterloo Duals and won the team title posting wins over second place Indianola, 40-26, and third place Don Bosco, 45-26.
34-St. Peter’s Prep, NJ
Previous No. 27
Tied Bethlehem Catholic for seventh in the Beast team race.
35-Bethlehem Catholic, PA
Previous Not Ranked
Finished 7th at the Beast of the East.
36-Center Grove, IN
Previous No. 32
They won a dual meet versus Carmel.
37-Grassfield, VA
Previous Not Ranked
Came in 9th at the Beast of the East.
38-Nazareth, PA
Previous Not Ranked
Were 10th at the Beast.
39-Bergen Catholic, NJ
Previous No. 37
Finished in 11th place at the Beast of the East.
40-Pomona, CO
Previous No. 30
Were 6th at Reno.