Buchanan’s Troy Tirapelle, Jefferson Staff Named NWCA National Wrestling Coaches of the Year

The National Wrestling Coaches Association honors Buchanan's Troy Tirapelle as Head Coach of the Year and Jefferson High School (GA) staff as top assistant coaching team

Buchanan's Troy Tirapelle was named NWCA National Wrestling Coach of the Year.
Pablo DiMaria

The National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) has announced the 2025 National High School Boys Wrestling Coach of the Year and Assistant Coaching Staff of the Year, recognizing excellence in leadership, program development, and athlete success.

Troy Tirapelle Named National Head Coach of the Year

Troy Tirapelle of Buchanan High School (California, Section 7) has been named the 2025 National Boys Head Coach of the Year by the NWCA. Tirapelle, now in his 16th season overall and 14th at Buchanan, guided the Bears through another dominant campaign during the 2024–25 season.

Buchanan won the California individual state championship with 14 state qualifiers and nine placers, including one individual champion. The team also set a new CIF state meet scoring record, capping a season that extended Buchanan’s run of dominance: nine straight conference titles, nine consecutive section championships, and eight of the last nine CIF state crowns.

“Troy Tirapelle has built a model program of consistency, culture, and championship-level performance,” said NWCA Executive Director Mike Moyer. “He embodies what it means to be a transformational coach.”

Section Winners – Boys Head Coach of the Year

Section 1 (NY) – John Richard, Holland Patent HS

Section 2 (MD) – Mike Laidley, Archbishop Spalding HS

Section 3 (TN) – Johnnie Melzoni, Nolensville HS

Section 4 (IA) – Chris Ortner, Don Bosco HS

Section 5 (MN) – Kurt Becker & Bill McDonald, Watertown-Mayer HS

Section 6 (OK) – Chad Randle, Chickasha HS

Section 7 (CA) – Troy Tirapelle, Buchanan HS

Section 8 (WA) – Jody Coleman, Orting HS

Jefferson High School (GA) Named Assistant Coaching Staff of the Year

The National Boys Assistant Coaching Staff of the Year honor goes to Jefferson High School in Georgia (Section 3), whose staff of Coleman Cunningham, Matthew Seaman, and Allen Stone helped the team thrive both on and off the mat in 2024–25.

Jefferson’s boys team placed first at the state individual tournament with 14 qualifiers, 8 placers, and 5 state champions, while also capturing the dual-state championship.

Their success extended to the girls team, which finished as state runner-up in just its second year, with three athletes earning runner-up medals.

The staff’s leadership became even more vital after a devastating moment during the postseason: a senior wrestler suffered a traumatic spinal injury during the state tournament. The assistant coaches helped rally the team and support the broader community.

“Without these men, none of this would have been possible,” said Jefferson’s head coach. “Their ability to lead with calm, care, and character in the face of adversity was simply incredible.”

Section Winners – Boys Assistant Coaching Staff of the Year

Section 1 (CT) – Xavier High School

Section 2 (MD) – Archbishop Spalding HS

Section 3 (GA) – Jefferson High School

Section 4 (IN) – Brownsburg High School

Section 5 (MO) – Liberty High School

Section 6 (OK) – Chickasha High School

Section 7 (AZ) – Mesa Mountain View High School

Section 8 (WA) – Orting High School

State-by-State Boys Wrestling Coaches of the Year

Alabama - John Mask - Tallassee High School

Alaska - Courtney Howard - Mt. Edgecumbe High School

Arizona - Paul Vasquez - Sahuarita High School

Arkansas - John Petree - Van Buren High School

California - Troy Tirapelle - Buchanan High School

Colorado - Chad Cox - Brush High School

Connecticut - Chris Bray - Newtown High School

Delaware - LA Collier - Delaware Military Academy

Florida - Joe Blasucci - Somerset Academy

Georgia - D.L. Koontz - Cass High School

Hawaii - Dave Chew - Kamehameha Schools-KapalamaIdaho

Idaho - J.B. Plato - Pocatello High School

Illinois - Alex Tsirtsis - Mount Carmel (Chicago)

Indiana - Andy Oberlin - Homestead High School

Iowa - Chris Ortner - Don Bosco High School

Kansas - Brett Means - Goddard High School

Kentucky - Seth Lucas - Boyle County High School

Louisiana - Kerry Boumans - St. Thomas Moore

Maryland - Mike Laidley - Archbishop Spalding High School

Michigan - Dan Coon - Fowlerville High School

Minnesota - Kurt Becker / Bill McDonald - Watertown-Mayer

Missouri - Dustin Brewer - Liberty High School

Montana - Tim Kaczmarek - Huntley Project High School

Nebraska - Cody Wintz - Battle Creek High School

Nevada - Ryan Anderson - Moapa Valley High School

New Hampshire - Tom Osmer - Winnisquam Regional High School

New Jersey - Sean Romano - James Caldwell High School

New Mexico - Ahren Mathew Griego - Volcano Vista High School

New York - John Richard - Holland Patent High School

North Carolina - Rich Cox - R-S Central High School

North Dakota - Jeff Boynton - Bowman/Beach High School

Ohio - Felix Catheline - Bishop Watterson High School

Oklahoma - Chad Randle - Chickasha High School

Oregon - J.D. Alley - Culver High School

Pennsylvania - Michael Ladick - Thomas Jefferson High School

South Carolina - Ashley Powell - May River High School

South Dakota - Spencer Novotny - Winner High School

Tennessee - Johnnie Melzoni - Nolensville High School

Texas - Jerry Best - Allen High School

Vermont - Matt Tuscano - Fair Haven Union High School

Virginia - Patrick Shuler - Grassfield High School

Washington - Jody Coleman - Orting High School

West Virginia - Matt Littleton - Parkersburg High School

Wyoming - Nick Fulton - Powell High School

