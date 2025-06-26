Buchanan’s Troy Tirapelle, Jefferson Staff Named NWCA National Wrestling Coaches of the Year
The National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) has announced the 2025 National High School Boys Wrestling Coach of the Year and Assistant Coaching Staff of the Year, recognizing excellence in leadership, program development, and athlete success.
Troy Tirapelle Named National Head Coach of the Year
Troy Tirapelle of Buchanan High School (California, Section 7) has been named the 2025 National Boys Head Coach of the Year by the NWCA. Tirapelle, now in his 16th season overall and 14th at Buchanan, guided the Bears through another dominant campaign during the 2024–25 season.
Buchanan won the California individual state championship with 14 state qualifiers and nine placers, including one individual champion. The team also set a new CIF state meet scoring record, capping a season that extended Buchanan’s run of dominance: nine straight conference titles, nine consecutive section championships, and eight of the last nine CIF state crowns.
“Troy Tirapelle has built a model program of consistency, culture, and championship-level performance,” said NWCA Executive Director Mike Moyer. “He embodies what it means to be a transformational coach.”
Section Winners – Boys Head Coach of the Year
Section 1 (NY) – John Richard, Holland Patent HS
Section 2 (MD) – Mike Laidley, Archbishop Spalding HS
Section 3 (TN) – Johnnie Melzoni, Nolensville HS
Section 4 (IA) – Chris Ortner, Don Bosco HS
Section 5 (MN) – Kurt Becker & Bill McDonald, Watertown-Mayer HS
Section 6 (OK) – Chad Randle, Chickasha HS
Section 7 (CA) – Troy Tirapelle, Buchanan HS
Section 8 (WA) – Jody Coleman, Orting HS
Jefferson High School (GA) Named Assistant Coaching Staff of the Year
The National Boys Assistant Coaching Staff of the Year honor goes to Jefferson High School in Georgia (Section 3), whose staff of Coleman Cunningham, Matthew Seaman, and Allen Stone helped the team thrive both on and off the mat in 2024–25.
Jefferson’s boys team placed first at the state individual tournament with 14 qualifiers, 8 placers, and 5 state champions, while also capturing the dual-state championship.
Their success extended to the girls team, which finished as state runner-up in just its second year, with three athletes earning runner-up medals.
The staff’s leadership became even more vital after a devastating moment during the postseason: a senior wrestler suffered a traumatic spinal injury during the state tournament. The assistant coaches helped rally the team and support the broader community.
“Without these men, none of this would have been possible,” said Jefferson’s head coach. “Their ability to lead with calm, care, and character in the face of adversity was simply incredible.”
Section Winners – Boys Assistant Coaching Staff of the Year
Section 1 (CT) – Xavier High School
Section 2 (MD) – Archbishop Spalding HS
Section 3 (GA) – Jefferson High School
Section 4 (IN) – Brownsburg High School
Section 5 (MO) – Liberty High School
Section 6 (OK) – Chickasha High School
Section 7 (AZ) – Mesa Mountain View High School
Section 8 (WA) – Orting High School
State-by-State Boys Wrestling Coaches of the Year
Alabama - John Mask - Tallassee High School
Alaska - Courtney Howard - Mt. Edgecumbe High School
Arizona - Paul Vasquez - Sahuarita High School
Arkansas - John Petree - Van Buren High School
California - Troy Tirapelle - Buchanan High School
Colorado - Chad Cox - Brush High School
Connecticut - Chris Bray - Newtown High School
Delaware - LA Collier - Delaware Military Academy
Florida - Joe Blasucci - Somerset Academy
Georgia - D.L. Koontz - Cass High School
Hawaii - Dave Chew - Kamehameha Schools-KapalamaIdaho
Idaho - J.B. Plato - Pocatello High School
Illinois - Alex Tsirtsis - Mount Carmel (Chicago)
Indiana - Andy Oberlin - Homestead High School
Iowa - Chris Ortner - Don Bosco High School
Kansas - Brett Means - Goddard High School
Kentucky - Seth Lucas - Boyle County High School
Louisiana - Kerry Boumans - St. Thomas Moore
Maryland - Mike Laidley - Archbishop Spalding High School
Michigan - Dan Coon - Fowlerville High School
Minnesota - Kurt Becker / Bill McDonald - Watertown-Mayer
Missouri - Dustin Brewer - Liberty High School
Montana - Tim Kaczmarek - Huntley Project High School
Nebraska - Cody Wintz - Battle Creek High School
Nevada - Ryan Anderson - Moapa Valley High School
New Hampshire - Tom Osmer - Winnisquam Regional High School
New Jersey - Sean Romano - James Caldwell High School
New Mexico - Ahren Mathew Griego - Volcano Vista High School
New York - John Richard - Holland Patent High School
North Carolina - Rich Cox - R-S Central High School
North Dakota - Jeff Boynton - Bowman/Beach High School
Ohio - Felix Catheline - Bishop Watterson High School
Oklahoma - Chad Randle - Chickasha High School
Oregon - J.D. Alley - Culver High School
Pennsylvania - Michael Ladick - Thomas Jefferson High School
South Carolina - Ashley Powell - May River High School
South Dakota - Spencer Novotny - Winner High School
Tennessee - Johnnie Melzoni - Nolensville High School
Texas - Jerry Best - Allen High School
Vermont - Matt Tuscano - Fair Haven Union High School
Virginia - Patrick Shuler - Grassfield High School
Washington - Jody Coleman - Orting High School
West Virginia - Matt Littleton - Parkersburg High School
Wyoming - Nick Fulton - Powell High School