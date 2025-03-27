Final 2024-25 Top 35 National High School Wrestling Team Rankings
Pennsylvania’s No. 1 Faith Christian Academy took the No. 1 ranking from fellow state power No. 7 Wyoming Seminary at Ironman in early December, only to lose it a week later in a dual with Seminary. A third Pennsylvania team hovered at the top of the rankings, No. 2 Bishop McCort, whose January dual meet win over the Blue Knights catapulted Faith Christian back into the top spot.
At that point, the only time the Lions and the Crushers were on the mat at the same time was at Ironman, which Faith Christian won with McCort being second. The rankings would not change as the season progressed as both times the Crushers had a chance to unseat the Lions they failed.
The first came in the AA state dual meet finals where Faith Christian came out ahead, 34-25. McCort’s last shot at the top came in the AA state tournament, but they again came up short in the team race, 232.5-218.5.
Florida’s Lake Highland Prep ends as the No. 3 team in the nation after winning the National Prep Tournament for the first time in their brief history at the affair. The only teams to defeat the Highlanders this year sit in the top two spots.
Lake Highland was third at Ironman behind Faith Christian and Bishop McCort but ahead of Wyoming Seminary. The Highlanders were second at the Beast of the East and Escape the Rock to the Lions. At PowerAde, they were runners-up to the Crushers. Lake Highland Prep finished ahead of the two New Jersey teams behind them in the ratings, No. 4 St. Joseph Regional at Escape the Rock and No. 5 Delbarton at PowerAde.
St. Joe’s came into the year as the third ranked team and slipped down to the low teens as injuries piled up. The Green Knights knew they would be shorthanded as the season began and they waited out some transfer deadlines, but the injuries made them a shadow of what was expected.
As their health improved and the transfers became eligible, the tide changed for St. Joe’s, and they avenged some earlier dual meet losses en route to the Non-Public Group A State Dual Meet Crown over Delbarton. More of the same ensued at the single class state tournament where they again outmaneuvered Delbarton, 224-217.
No. 6 Blair Academy of New Jersey is a team that is customary to see at the top of a list like this. For various reasons, their season was a lot like St. Joseph’s, although not as much was expected of them. The Bucs started around the tenth spot and also tumbled to the back of the teens after some early struggles.
Clarity in their lineup along with No. 1 Leo DeLuca returning from injury signaled a change for Blair. After losing a dual meet to Wyoming Seminary, they came close to picking off Delbarton before falling, 30-29. Seminary would take some hits to their lineup by the time the National Prep Tournament rolled around where Blair placed second to Lake Highland with Seminary in third place.
Wyoming Seminary ends as the No. 7 team. Their season went the opposite way from St. Joe and Bair. The Blue Knights started strong, but injuries began to chip away at their lineup in December and never showed them any mercy as the hits kept coming. At Preps they were without three defending champs, Shamus Regan, Nate Desmond, and Vince Bouzakis.
No. 8 Malvern Prep finished ahead of Blair at Ironman and the Beast and Seminary at PowerAde but came in fourth behind both at National Preps. Malvern finished ahead of nationally ranked teams St. Joseph Regional, Bishop McDevitt (PA), St. Edward (OH), Stillwater (OK), and Edmond North (OK) at various tournaments during the season.
No. 9 Bishop McDevitt was the third team in the AA pecking order in Pennsylvania but an Escape the Rock showing where they outpaced St. Edward lands them at No. 9, with St. Edward being No. 10. St. Edward beat Delbarton in a dual by a point when Delbarton was shorthanded.
At Ironman, St. Edward finished behind Stillwater and fellow Ohio power Massillon Perry. Since then, St. Eward beat Perry at state duals, 34-18, and at the state tournament, 258-198.
Buchanan comes in at No. 11 as the highest rated California team. It was believed early on that St. John Bosco was the cream of the California Crop, but after losing heavyweight Nicholas Sahakian, a top 2 wrestler in the country, their fortunes changed.
Buchanan lost a dual to Poway by one, 31-30, for the only blemish on their resume. Buchanan captured team titles at Zinkin, Doc Buchanan, 5 Counties, Central Section Masters, and States, with Doc B and states having finishes ahead of Poway.
No. 12 Poway was second to St. John Bosco at the Reno Tournament of Champions but outpaced Bosco at states.
No. 13 Massillon Perry beat both Oklahoma powers we have ranked at the Hall of Fame Duals. Perry was second there losing to Bishop McCort, 36-24, but beat Stillwater, 33-26, and Edmond North, 30-29. Perry finished ahead of Ohio’s No. 19 Perrysburg at the Brecksville Holiday Tournament and the state tournament.
No. 16 Stillwater finished ahead of No. 17 Edmond North at Ironman. They were both in the field at the COAC Tournament, which North won. At the following weekend’s Yukon Jay Hancock Memorial, Stillwater came out on top and kept that flowing with a 6A state dual final win over Edmond North, 33-32, and then outpointing their rivals, 192-156.5 at states.
No. 20 Brownsburg ruled the Indiana landscape winning state duals, sectional, semi-state, and state tournament titles over No. 26 Center Grove. Brownsburg won the Carnahan Memorial Tournament over No. 24 Dundee of Michigan. Center Grove beat No. 27 Crown Point at state duals and the state tournament.
FINAL 2024-25 TOP 35 NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING TEAM RANKINGS
1. Faith Christian Academy, PA
Previous rank: 1
Season is over. Captured the AA State Tournament Crown with 232.5 point to second place Bishop McCort’s 218.5.
2. Bishop McCort, PA
Previous rank: 2
Season is over. Placed second in the AA team race behind Faith Christian and ahead of Bishop McDevitt.
3. Lake Highland Prep, FL
Previous rank: 3
Season is over. Captured their first ever National Prep Tournament Title over second place Blair Academy of New Jersey 332-277.5
4. St. Joseph Regional, NJ
Previous rank: 4
Season is over. Claimed the New Jersey state tournament title over Delbarton, 224-217.
5. Delbarton, NJ
Previous rank: 5
Season is over. Finished second in the team race at the state tournament to St. Joseph Regional. Christian Brothers Academy was third with 136 points to Delbarton’s 217.
6. Blair Academy, NJ
Previous rank: 6
Season is over. Finished second in the team race at National Preps ahead of Seminary and behind Lake Highland.
7. Wyoming Seminary, PA
Previous rank: 7
Season is over. Placed third in the team race at National Preps behind Lake Highland Prep and Blair Academy. As with St. Joseph Regional earlier in the year, at some point in time, if a team has undergone a change, it can’t be ignored. The Blue Knights team that ended the year was far from the one they began the journey with.
8. Malvern Prep, PA
Previous rank: 8
Season is over. Were fourth at the National Prep Tournament, behind Wyoming Seminary.
9. Bishop McDevitt, PA
Previous rank: 9
Season is over. Finished third in the AA state tournament team standings with 140.5 points. Well behind Faith Christian and Bishop McCort, but with more than double the points of fourth place Grove City’s 62.
10. St. Edward, OH
Previous rank:10
Season is over. Won the team title at the D1 state tournament over Massillon Perry, 258-198.
11. Buchanan, CA
Previous rank: 11
Season is over. Won the California state tournament finishing in front of Poway, who had defeated them in a dual meet this year, Gilroy, St. John Bosco, and Clovis.
12. Poway, CA
Previous rank: 12
Season is over. Finished second in the California state tournament team race. Outpaced Gilroy, St. John Bosco, and Clovis.
13. Massillon Perry, OH
Previous rank: 13
Season is over. Finished second in the team count at the D1 State Tournament behind St. Edward, 258-198, outpointing third place Perrysburg, 198-180.5. Brecksville was fourth.
14. Gilroy, CA
Previous rank: 14
Season is over. Placed third in the state team standings ahead of St. John Bosco and Clovis.
15. St. John Bosco, CA
Previous rank: 15
Season is over. Finished fourth at the California states.
16. Stillwater, OK
Previous rank: 16
Season is over. Defeated their rival Edmond North one more time this year at the 6A state tournament, 192-156.5.
17. Edmond North, OK
Previous rank:17
Season is over. Fell to Stillwater one final time at the 6A state tournament with a second place showing.
18. Clovis, CA
Previous rank: 18
Season is over. Ended the state tournament in fifth place.
19. Perrysburg, OH
Previous rank: 19
Season is over. Came in third at the D1 state tournament behind St. Edward and Massillon Perry but ahead of Brecksville.
20. Brownsburg, IN
Previous rank: 20
Season is over. Won the crown at their single class state championships, with Center Grove in second and Crown Point in third.
21. Southeast Polk, IA
Previous rank: 21
Season is over. Brought home the 3A State Tournament crown comfortably ahead of Bettendorf, 259.5-142.5.
22. Sunnyside, AZ
Previous rank: 22
Season is over. Placed first at the Division 1 State Tournament over Liberty, 244.5-178.5.
23. Brecksville, OH
Previous rank: 23
Season is over. Finished fourth in the team standings at the D1 state tournament.
24. Dundee, MI
Previous rank: 24
Season is over. No team scores are kept at their state tournament, which was completed last weekend.
25. St. Michael Albertville, MN
Previous rank: 25
Season is over. Had a busy week where they captured the AAA State Dual Meet crown versus Shakopee, 46-18, on Thursday then competed in their individual states over the weekend. No team scores were tabulated the individual affair.
26. Center Grove, IN
Previous rank: 26
Season is over. Finished second in the state tournament point count behind Brownsburg, but ahead of third-place Crown Point.
27. Crown Point, IN
Previous rank: 27
Season is over. Were third at the state tournament to Brownsburg and Center Grove.
28. SLAM! Academy, NV
Previous rank: 28
Season is over. They are 5A State Champs.
29. St. Peter’s Prep, NJ
Previous rank:. 29
Season is over. Finished fifth in the New Jersey state tournament standings, behind two teams they remain ranked ahead of, Christian Brothers Academy and Saint John Vianney. St. Peter’s owns a dual meet win over Greens Farms Academy and a big dual win over Christian Brothers, 54-17. We feel that dual holds more weight than the tournament outcome where CBA had 136 points to SPP’s 120.
30. Greens Farms Academy, CT
Previous rank: 30
Season is over. Finished fifth in the National Prep team race ahead of Northfield Mount Hermon, but behind Lake Highland, Blair, Wyoming Seminary, and Malvern Prep.
31. Christian Brothers Academy, NJ
Previous rank: 32
Season is over. Placed third in the team race at the state tournament ahead of Saint John Vianney and St. Peter’s Prep and behind St. Joesph Regional and Delbarton.
32. Saint John Vianney, NJ
Previous rank: 33
Finished fourth at states ahead of St. Peter’s Prep.
33. Northfield Mount Hermon, MA
Previous rank: 35
Season is over. Finished sixth in the team tally at National Preps.
34. Bethlehem Catholic, PA
Previous rank: 32
Season is over. After falling short at the districts and regions, Bethlehem Catholic claimed the AAA state tournament crown over Thomas Jefferson and third place Nazareth to couple that with the AAA state dual title.
35. Bergen Catholic, NJ
Previous rank: 34
Season is over. Landed in the seventh position in the state tournament standings behind unranked Camden Catholic. Bergen Catholic maintain its ranking based on finishing ahead of Northfield Mount Hermon and St. Peter’s Prep at the Beast, as well as placing ahead of Bishop McDevitt at PowerAde.