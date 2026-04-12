LHP's Spartan RTC Prevails in U20 PNL Freestyle Championships, Crowning Three Champions

The PNL Freestyle and Greco Roman Club Cup wrestling championships span age groups from high school to the younger contestants with most of the high school firepower setting up in the U20 Freestyle department. When we filtered the team tallies down to just that division, Spartan RTC @ Lake Highland Prep came out as champions at the Frank Petretti Fieldhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Friday was for the Pool Rounds, which slated you into a bracketed format based on your performance. The cream that rose to the top was granted access to the Championship Bracket; the others were placed in various brackets with placements going as deep as 24 in some weight classes.

All hands-on deck as LHP stands atop U20 Clubs

Apparently, all points from wrestlers on a club’s roster accumulated points, so with that information, it’s interesting to see the team scores in U20 in a “normal” range and not inflated by the depth. Spartan RTC, which is coached by Lake Highland Prep’s head honcho, Mike Palazzo, put up 164 points, Sebolt Wrestling Academy out of Iowa was second with 140.

“(I’m) happy overall with the group we took to Wisconsin,” said Palazzo. “This time of year, we focus on staying active and getting better and sharpening our freestyle; so, we leave knowing we did well but have much room for improvements as we get ready what’s next in “Vegas” (referring to the U.S. Open at the end of April).”

On Saturday it was bracket time and most of the finals results fell in line with our national rankings, but there were a few wild upsets in the pools and brackets. The Freestyle competition concluded on Saturday. Sunday is for Greco Roman.

When it was all said and done, Florida’s Spartan’s hopped on a plane with three champions and a slew of others harboring hardware. LHP did not stick around for Sunday’s Greco portion and bolted for the airport shortly after the competition ended.

Taking top honors were Charlie DeSena (70 kilograms), Lucas Boe (79), and Colton Bell (92 kilograms).

“Proud of Desena as he stays on a roll,” Palazzo remarked. “His only loss is to (Bo) Bassett since last year’s Fargo; that’s a lot to be said with our schedule. Boe took NHSCA’s off but did a great job this weekend. Looking forward to seeing continued success this Spring – Summer. Bell did well and continues to improve he is a 17U, but they combined that group with the U20’s and he got it done.”

DeSena’s steady flow

DeSena’s matchup with Valiant Wrestling Club’s Gus Cardinal was a one-way affair that went the way of the Floridian. Cardinal got put on the Activity Time clock and while on it gave up a single leg takedown for DeSena’s first points. Later in the period, DeSena threw Cardinal’s face through the mat with a hard snap down for another takedown.

The final frame saw DeSena add another takedown when he used a go behind off a single leg. Two more points were added later in the round on a head pinch with his knees to gain a quick exposure and close a 9-1 win.

Boe rides a smooth start to win

Boe took a 7-0 lead before Alaska’s Zane Gerlach (Avalanche Wrestling Association) showed some life with a late takedown in the opening round. Boe started it with a smooth heel pick and after a reset switched from a single to a double while adding two exposure points and it looked like a technical superiority win may be on the horizon.

Gerlach surrendered a takedown to Boe on a spin behind before he started to mount a comeback that was powered by two step-out points and a takedown. Boe was able to slow him down and kept Gerlach from inflicting farther damage, ending with a 9-6 decision.

Bell was the Round Robin King

Bell’s crown came on a 13-10 tally over Indiana’s Sam Howard (Maurer Coughlin Wrestling Club) and he also received a forfeit from third-place finisher Lincoln Jipp (Big Game Wrestling Club). Bell’s field was not large enough to break off into brackets; their entire operation was held in a Round Robin format.

Finishing third for the LHP Club were Yandel Morales (65 kilograms), Jackson Albert (79), and Grant Silverfield (130 kilograms). Miguel Rojas was fifth at 74 kilograms, Shamus Regan finished eighth at 65, and Clinton Legg landed in tenth at 65 kilograms. Placing ninth were Liam McGettigan (51 kilograms) and Liam Davis (57).

Three for Askren

The Askren Wrestling Academy out of Wisconsin equaled LHP in the title count but finished third as a unit with 108 points despite that leg up on Sebolt.

Grabbing gold were Camden Rugg (51 kilograms), Kellen Wolbert (65), and Tyson Martin (130 kilograms).

Rugg’s rugged run

One could argue that Rugg’s win over Maurer Coughlin’s Connor Maddox was an upset of sorts. They were ranked at different weights during the high school season with Maddox No. 5 at 106 pounds and Rugg being 18th at 113. Maddox beat LHP’s Liam McGettigan in the pool rounds. McGettigan was number four in the ratings based on a PNL win versus Maddox from last fall.

It started out heavily in Maddox’s favor with him gaining four early points on a takedown and roll through. Rugg got one point on a reversal. Later in the period, Maddox posted two more exposure tallies and another takedown to a second reversal from Rugg.

With Maddox leading 8-2 when the final frame commenced, a tech was on the table, but Rugg switched gears and mounted one heck of a comeback.

A heel pick produced two exposures for Rugg to give him hope. Maddox tried to hit a roll with a front wrap, but Rugg stopped it, countered it and gained two more exposure points, then added two additional exposure counts to even it up at eight.

Maddox called for a challenge feeling confident some of that back-time didn’t actually happen. He won a first round challenge but that would not happen again and Rugg was awarded a point for the failed challenge and now was the one with the advantage, 9-8.

Invigorated by his new standing in the match, Rugg wasn’t content with holding serve and added two points when he countered an attempted front headlock by Maddox and would tack on two more exposure points to go up 13-8. Maddox secured a late takedown to make the final, 13-10.

Wolbert’s way explained to Larkin

Wolbert was all over Arizona’s Konner Larkin (Valiant WC) from the gate and almost ended it in the first, but Larkin hung around a little while longer. Larkin’s two came on a takedown in the opening period, while Wolbert accrued multiple sets of exposure points and step-out points to end the first at 11-2.

The two were engaged in some back-and-forth action on their feet with Larkin appearing to get stunned by something that occurred when a shot was taken, allowing Wolbert to gain his final points for the tech on an easy spin behind for a 13-2 result.

Martin is the slap master

Martin posted the only pin of the Championship Finals in the last bout on the card with Valiant’s Kal-El Fluckiger and it didn’t take long. After gaining a step-out point, Martin came in with a big double leg and put Fluckiger straight to his back for the 45 second fall.

Iowa shows strength with three Champs

Iowa’s Immortal Athletics Wrestling Club came home with two champs, Hayden Schwab (57 kilograms) and Waylon Cressell (86).

Schwab blanked fellow Iowan, Cale Vandermark (Sebolt), 6-0. Schwab’s only scoring in the first came on a step out. In the second, he turned it up a notch and got in on a shot and picked up two on the finish. Cressell manhandled Riley Johnson (MWC Wrestling Academy, Nebraska) and piled up exposure points and takedowns to drop a 11-0 tech on Johnson in 2:41.

Sebolt’s lone champ, Mac Crosson, came in the most drama free way possible when he received a forfeit at 74 kilograms from Askren’s Declan Koch.

A Valiant One

Valiant got one as well in Dean Anderson at 61 kilograms with his 3-1 outcome opposite Maurer Coughlin’s Caleb Schaefer. Anderson was close to a takedown all throughout the bout but couldn’t acquire one until the midway point of the last round.

Tuttle deserves a shout out

Roman Tuttle is a name we’ve seen and heard but he has not cracked our rankings as yet, but changed that this weekend with his heroics in the U17 55-kilogram freestyle bracket, where, by our rankings, he picked off two Iowa studs, Big Game’s Diego Robertty (No. 35 at 113 pounds) and Sebolt’s Cruz Gannon (No. 15 at 106).

Tuttle of Kansas’ Wichita Training Center, teched both, taking down Gannon in the semis, 12-2, and then throttling Robertty in 58 seconds with an 11-0 technical superiority win.

We didn’t go deep with U17 since most of the nationally ranked wrestlers appeared in the U20 setting.

U20 Freestyle Club Scores (Top 10 only)

1st - Spartan RTC@LHP, FL - 164

2nd - Sebolt Wrestling Academy, IA - 140

3rd - Askren Wrestling Academy, WI - 108

4th - Valiant Wrestling Club, AZ - 107

5th - Big Game Wrestling Club, IA - 89

6th - Maurer Coughlin Wrestling Club, IN - 88

7th - Pinnacle Wrestling Club, MN - 82

8th - Izzy Style Wrestling, IL - 73

9th - Sanderson Wrestling Academy, UT - 61

9th - Immortal Athletics WC, IA – 61

U20-Freestyle

Medal Match Results

51

U17/U20 51

1st - Camden Rugg (Askren Wrestling Academy) Dec. Connor Maddox (Maurer Coughlin Wrestling Club), 13-10

3rd - Niko Odiotti (Izzy Style Wrestling) T.F. Garrett Bjerga (Pinnacle Wrestling Club), 14-1 (5:15)

5th - Eli Sandoval (Gold Rush Wrestling) T.F. Damien Yeoman (Sebolt Wrestling Academy), 10-0 (0:40)

7th - Anderson Osgood (Big Game Wrestling Club) T.F. Brodey Lewis (Askren Wrestling Academy), 22-11 (5:49)

9th - Liam McGettigan (Spartan RTC@LHP) T.F. Samuel Madsen (Maurer Coughlin Wrestling Club), 10-0 (0:40)

11th - Odin Duncombe (Pinnacle Wrestling Club) Med. For. Aidan Ortega (Izzy Style Wrestling),

13th - Dominic DeMarco (Askren Wrestling Academy) T.F. Ace Cochrane (Sebolt Wrestling Academy), 14-4 (2:50)

15th - Trey Kraemer (Pinnacle Wrestling Club) T.F. Kellen Mitchell (Ironclad Wrestling Club), 12-1 (2:39)

17th - Vander Tran (Gold Rush Wrestling) Dec. Riley Longdin (Askren Wrestling Academy), 18-11

19th - Braiden Foster (Gold Rush Wrestling) T.F. Tennyson Cagle (Young Guns Nashville Wrestling), 10-0 (0:47)

21st - Manuel Cacoilo (Daniel Cormier Wrestling Club) Dec. Sterling Schanen (Askren Wrestling Academy), 10-7

57

1st - Hayden Schwab (Immortal Athletics WC) Dec. Cale Vandermark (Sebolt Wrestling Academy), 6-0

3rd - Cruzer Dominguez (MWC Wrestling Academy) T.F. Max Millage (Sebolt Wrestling Academy), 10-0 (1:18)

5th - Lander Bosh (Sanderson Wrestling Academy) T.F. Jack Wallukait (Sebolt Wrestling Academy), 12-2 (3:00)

7th - Layne Martin (Michigan Premier WC) T.F. Urijah Courter (Sebolt Wrestling Academy), 18-7 (3:22)

9th - Liam Davis (Spartan RTC@LHP) T.F. Dominic Pasquale (Izzy Style Wrestling), 10-0 (2:51)

11th - Matthew Quigley (Michigan Premier WC) F. Trace Rial (Sebolt Wrestling Academy), 1:11

13th - Ethan Humphrey (Big Game Wrestling Club) T.F. Sawyer Nelson (Sebolt Wrestling Academy), 14-4 (3:25)

15th - Karson Bachelder (Maurer Coughlin Wrestling Club) T.F. Carter Hostetler (Young Guns Nashville Wrestling), 17-7 (4:41)

17th - Luke Jennings (Black Fox Wrestling Academy) T.F. Dontae Majors (Young Guns Nashville Wrestling), 14-2 (4:17)

61

1st - Dean Anderson (Valiant Wrestling Club) Dec. Caleb Schaefer (Maurer Coughlin Wrestling Club), 3-1

3rd - Gage Spurgeon (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) Dec. Brady Collins (Askren Wrestling Academy), 12-8

5th - Easton Enyeart (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) Dec. Ethan Immel (Askren Wrestling Academy), 21-12

7th - Devan Garcia (Michigan Premier WC) Dec. Ayden Bergman (Immortal Athletics WC), 11-10

9th - Bryson Busler (Askren Wrestling Academy) F. Ashton Scheele (Askren Wrestling Academy), 3:56

11th - Mason Shirk (Big Game Wrestling Club) T.F. Christopher Walker (Gold Rush Wrestling), 11-0 (3:29)

13th - Aidan Carlson (Pinnacle Wrestling Club) T.F. Morris Wolfley (Gold Rush Wrestling), 14-3 (4:43)

15th - Kyle Nielsen (Young Guns Nashville Wrestling) T.F. Keagan Tan (Journeymen Wrestling Club), 10-0 (0:56)

17th - Samuel Murante (Izzy Style Wrestling) T.F. Aidan Johnson (Immortal Athletics WC), 12-2 (2:08)

65

1st - Kellen Wolbert (Askren Wrestling Academy) T.F. Konner Larkin (Valiant Wrestling Club), 13-2 (3:17)

3rd - Yandel Morales (Spartan RTC@LHP) Dec. Griff Powell (Izzy Style Wrestling), 10-6

5th - Nico DeSalvo (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) T.F. Cody Trevino (Big Game Wrestling Club), 13-3 (5:58)

7th - Maxwell Cumbee (Izzy Style Wrestling) Dec. Shamus Regan (Spartan RTC@LHP), 3-2

9th - Gunnar Ortiz (Valiant Wrestling Club) T.F. clint legg (Spartan RTC@LHP), 13-2 (4:28)

11th - Hunter Arnold (Valiant Wrestling Club) Dec. Wyatt Ulrey (Maurer Coughlin Wrestling Club), 12-8

13th - Nathaniel Gutierrez (Gold Rush Wrestling Academy Reno) T.F. Kyler Simons (Sebolt Wrestling Academy), 10-0 (2:16)

15th - Aiden Hahn (Thoroughbred Wrestling Academy) T.F. Wyatt Sandoval (Askren Wrestling Academy), 10-0 (1:28)

17th - Jarrett Engel (Immortal Athletics WC) F. Braxton Montgomery (Ironclad Wrestling Club), 2:57

19th - Spencer Prado (Askren Wrestling Academy) T.F. Ezequiel Dominguez (Askren Wrestling Academy), 12-1 (4:50)

21st - Tegan Ray (Immortal Athletics WC) Med. For. Cale Quaintance (Askren Wrestling Academy),

23rd - Colton Katzfey (Askren Wrestling Academy) For. Landen Bogard (Askren Wrestling Academy),

70

1st - Charlie DeSena (Spartan RTC@LHP) Dec. Gus Cardinal (Valiant Wrestling Club), 9-1

3rd - Jacob Morris (Avalanche Wrestling Association) T.F. Max Gonzalez (Askren Wrestling Academy), 15-4 (5:34)

5th - Noah Bull (Sanderson Wrestling Academy) T.F. Cade Aaberg (Askren Wrestling Academy), 18-7 (4:05)

7th - Isaac Balden (Gold Rush Wrestling) Dec. Liam Fitzpatrick (Michigan Premier WC), 9-3

9th - Elijah Blewitt (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) T.F. Drew Anderson (Sebolt Wrestling Academy), 10-0 (4:15)

11th - Camron Duffield (Thoroughbred Wrestling Academy) T.F. Brody Ernest (Askren Wrestling Academy), 10-0 (1:44)

13th - Owen Clark (Journeymen Wrestling Club) T.F. Brady Patterson (Big Game Wrestling Club), 10-0 (3:32)

15th - Asa Spencer (Maurer Coughlin Wrestling Club) For. Jace Grizzle (Wichita Training Center),

17th - Cale Nash (Big Game Wrestling Club) T.F. Nick Meza (Valiant Wrestling Club), 11-1 (3:12)

19th - John Longley (Young Guns Nashville Wrestling) T.F. Gus Armstrong (Valiant Wrestling Club), 13-3 (4:24)

21st - Stoney Wood (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) Dec. Reed Loeffel (Young Guns Nashville Wrestling), 16-9

23rd - Kaio Sims (Gold Rush Wrestling) T.F. Gavin Bell (Immortal Athletics WC), 12-2 (1:49)

74

1st - Mac Crosson (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) Med. For. Declan Koch (Askren Wrestling Academy),

3rd - Nolan Fellers (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) T.F. Gavin Regis (Sanderson Wrestling Academy), 12-2 (2:00)

5th - Miguel Rojas (Spartan RTC@LHP) Dec. Cale Bonenberger (Maurer Coughlin Wrestling Club), 8-5

7th - Devin Johnson (Askren Wrestling Academy) Dec. Jacob Alvarez (Izzy Style Wrestling), 7-5

9th - Caden Borgen (Pinnacle Wrestling Club) Dec. Cash Hatfield (Big Game Wrestling Club), 5-4

11th - Gage Miller (Immortal Athletics WC) T.F. Parker Jones (Young Guns Nashville Wrestling), 12-2 (2:24)

79

1st - Lucas Boe (Spartan RTC@LHP) Dec. Zane Gerlach (Avalanche Wrestling Association), 9-6

3rd - Jackson Angelo (Spartan RTC@LHP) T.F. Grady Weinbrenner (Pinnacle Wrestling Club), 16-6 (5:35)

5th - Spencer Madsen (Askren Wrestling Academy) T.F. Brayden Boots (Pinnacle Wrestling Club), 10-0 (0:58)

7th - Noah Howk-Erwin (Big Game Wrestling Club) Med. For. Barrett Mieras (Immortal Athletics WC),

9th - Danny Dacey (Journeymen Wrestling Club) F. Tully Wood (Sebolt Wrestling Academy), 3:35

11th - Camden Baumann (Maurer Coughlin Wrestling Club) T.F. Kristoff Plettenberg (Big Game Wrestling Club), 14-4 (1:01)

13th - Diego Torres (Askren Wrestling Academy) T.F. Landon Brown (Askren Wrestling Academy), 10-0 (0:26)

86

Champ. Round 1 - Waylon Cressell (Immortal Athletics WC) T.F. Theodore Rouillard (Askren Wrestling Academy), 10-0 (0:23)

Champ. Round 1 - Riley Johnson (MWC Wrestling Academy) T.F. Andy Franke (Big Game Wrestling Club), 14-4 (3:51)

Champ. Round 1 - Caden Grenier (Pinnacle Wrestling Club) T.F. Conner Hoar (Maurer Coughlin Wrestling Club), 12-2 (3:27)

Champ. Round 2 - Waylon Cressell (Immortal Athletics WC) T.F. Conner Hoar (Maurer Coughlin Wrestling Club), 11-0 (0:54)

Champ. Round 2 - Riley Johnson (MWC Wrestling Academy) T.F. Caden Grenier (Pinnacle Wrestling Club), 14-3 (4:50)

Champ. Round 2 - Andy Franke (Big Game Wrestling Club) T.F. Theodore Rouillard (Askren Wrestling Academy), 11-0 (1:06)

Champ. Round 3 - Waylon Cressell (Immortal Athletics WC) F. Caden Grenier (Pinnacle Wrestling Club), 0:47

Champ. Round 3 - Riley Johnson (MWC Wrestling Academy) T.F. Theodore Rouillard (Askren Wrestling Academy), 10-0 (1:07)

Champ. Round 3 - Andy Franke (Big Game Wrestling Club) T.F. Conner Hoar (Maurer Coughlin Wrestling Club), 11-0 (0:55)

Champ. Round 4 - Waylon Cressell (Immortal Athletics WC) T.F. Andy Franke (Big Game Wrestling Club), 10-0 (0:18)

Champ. Round 4 - Riley Johnson (MWC Wrestling Academy) T.F. Conner Hoar (Maurer Coughlin Wrestling Club), 10-0 (1:29)

Champ. Round 4 - Caden Grenier (Pinnacle Wrestling Club) T.F. Theodore Rouillard (Askren Wrestling Academy), 11-0 (1:10)

Champ. Round 5 - Waylon Cressell (Immortal Athletics WC) T.F. Riley Johnson (MWC Wrestling Academy), 11-0 (2:41)

Champ. Round 5 - Andy Franke (Big Game Wrestling Club) Dec. Caden Grenier (Pinnacle Wrestling Club), 8-6

Champ. Round 5 - Conner Hoar (Maurer Coughlin Wrestling Club) T.F. Theodore Rouillard (Askren Wrestling Academy), 10-0 (0:28)

92

Champ. Round 1 - Colton Bell (Spartan RTC@LHP) Dec. Sam Howard (Maurer Coughlin Wrestling Club), 13-10

Champ. Round 1 - Braeden Maxey (Pinnacle Wrestling Club) T.F. Turner Gilman (Wichita Training Center), 19-8 (2:53)

Champ. Round 2 - Lincoln Jipp (Big Game Wrestling Club) T.F. Turner Gilman (Wichita Training Center), 13-0 (0:52)

Champ. Round 2 - Colton Bell (Spartan RTC@LHP) F. Braeden Maxey (Pinnacle Wrestling Club), 2:57

Champ. Round 3 - Lincoln Jipp (Big Game Wrestling Club) T.F. Braeden Maxey (Pinnacle Wrestling Club), 10-0 (1:54)

Champ. Round 3 - Sam Howard (Maurer Coughlin Wrestling Club) T.F. Turner Gilman (Wichita Training Center), 13-3 (1:57)

Champ. Round 4 - Sam Howard (Maurer Coughlin Wrestling Club) Med. For. Lincoln Jipp (Big Game Wrestling Club),

Champ. Round 4 - Colton Bell (Spartan RTC@LHP) T.F. Turner Gilman (Wichita Training Center), 10-0 (0:29)

Champ. Round 5 - Colton Bell (Spartan RTC@LHP) Med. For. Lincoln Jipp (Big Game Wrestling Club),

Champ. Round 5 - Sam Howard (Maurer Coughlin Wrestling Club) T.F. Braeden Maxey (Pinnacle Wrestling Club), 10-0 (1:26)

97

130

1st - Tyson Martin (Askren Wrestling Academy) F. Kal-El Fluckiger (Valiant Wrestling Club), 0:45

3rd - Grant Silverfield (Spartan RTC@LHP) T.F. Kaden Stitt (Big Game Wrestling Club), 14-4 (2:35)

5th - Jack Pena (Pinnacle Wrestling Club) F. Brody Sardina (Askren Wrestling Academy), 2:30

7th - Ian Asplund (Pinnacle Wrestling Club) Bye [first_name] [last_name] ([team_name]),