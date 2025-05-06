NFHSA revises restriction on wrestling leg block maneuver
To further clarify its prohibition on the leg block, or cut-back maneuver as some call it, the NFHS has offered a revision to wrestling rule book.
During the NFHS Wrestling Rules Committee meeting in Indianapolis, April 6-8, Rule 7-1-5 was revised to include the phrase, "when leaving the feet and using the foot or leg to 'cut out' an opponent's leg, to include from the rear standing position.
The cut-back is a counter move used primarily by a defensive wrestler (often from a sit-out or when countering a takedown) to redirect their opponent’s momentum, often by blocking a leg and twisting or rotating the hips to bring the opponent down.
If the move is performed too forcefully or the opponent resists while their foot is planted, it can twist the knee unnaturally, potentially leading to ACL, MCL, or meniscus tears. If the move is performed too forcefully or the opponent resists while their foot is planted, it can twist the knee unnaturally, potentially leading to ACL, MCL, or meniscus tears.
Elliot Hopkins, director of sports and student services and editor of the NFHS wrestling rules, said the committee added language about leaving the feet to help ensure that this move is not attempted because of the significant risk of injury.
Language was also added to the Technical Fall section in Rule 5-11. In Rules 5-11-2c and 5-11-4b. It now reads, “If the near fall creates a 15-point advantage, the match shall continue until the near-fall criteria is no longer met. Conclusion of the near-fall criteria is immediate.”
According to Hopkins, the change defines when a technical fall should be awarded and eliminates any confusion between a pinning situation and near-fall criteria.
“It also will make the technical fall consistent with the takedown or reversal that creates the 15-point advantage," said Hopkins.
In addition, two changes were approved regarding equipment and uniforms. While wrestlers cannot wear wristbands, sweatbands, bicep bands or arm sleeves that do not contain a pad, they now will be able to wear unpadded leg sleeves. Since wrestlers are allowed to wear tights on both legs, the committee agreed that wearing leg sleeves would be no different.
Also, effective July 1, 2027, the school’s name, school nickname, school logo, school mascot, weight classification and/or the wrestler’s name are permitted on the uniform top and/or bottom. Aside from the wrestling-specific terms, this is standard language approved for all NFHS sports rules publications.
The final changes approved by the committee included another option for conducting dual meets and a revision in the Technical Violation section. In Rule 1-2-2 regarding dual meets, the committee approved an option of conducting dual meets in order of lowest weight classes to the heaviest classes.
In Rule 7-3-3 regarding technical violations, “arm” was replaced with “extremity.” The committee noted that locking hands and including a leg in the clasp around the trunk of the body is the same as locking hands with an arm included.
A complete listing of the wrestling rules changes will be available on the NFHS website at nfhs.org. Click on the “Activities & Sports” at the top of the home page and select “Wrestling.” The print version of the 2025-26 Wrestling Spirit Rules Book will be available for purchase in July at nfhs.com, and the digital version will be available in the same timeframe via NFHS Digital at nfhs.org.
According to the most recent NFHS High School Athletics Participation Survey, spirit is the sixth-most popular sport for boys, with 291,874 participants in 11,149 schools nationwide. In addition, 64,257 girls are now competing in the sport at 7,138 schools.