Pennsylvania Dominates 16U Nationals in Fargo With Four Champs and 20 All-Americans
The 16U Division of the U.S. Marine Corps Nationals at the Fargodome had separate sessions from the Juniors in the days leading up to Wednesday. On that day, they competed side by side, with their finals taking place on the mat next to the Juniors, both being under the lights and with the raised mats.
Pennsylvania Cruises to 16U Team Title
Much like they did in the Junior Division, and both Girls’ Styles, Pennsylvania’s 16U squad locked up the team title with ease, outpointing runner-up Ohio by 132-points, 267-135. Iowa was third with 121 points and California fourth with 120. Indiana rounded out the top five with 105-points. As opposed to the Girls’ Title Counts, the 16U Boys equaled the Junior Boys with four champions, but the 16U team had more finalists (7) and more All-Americans (20).
Four Individual Champs Power Keystone State Run
Leo Murillo’s 88-pound gold came in 1:23 on an 11-0 technical superiority result with Iowa’s Jonathan Thompson. Kooper Deputy (No. 16 at 106 pounds in High School on SI’s latest rankings) used a tech of his own, 10-0 (1:10), over his squadron mate, Jack Stonebraker at 100 pounds. Honorable Mention Mario Hutcherson (190) replicated Deputy’s 10-0 count, but needed time in the second to achieve his, 3:33, over Michigan’s Caden Krueger. Hutcherson placed fifth in 2024.
Jayden O’Farrill Pulls Off Stunning Upset in 175 Final
Pennsylvania’s fourth champion, Jayden O’Farrill, who is part of the powerful Bishop McCort program, pulled off a colossal upset to stand atop the podium, toppling Maryland’s No. 7 Salah Tsarni, 6-5, in the 175-pound final. In the first period, O’Farrill caught Tsarni in bad positioning and took advantage of it, accumulating a 4-0 edge. Tsarni, who immediately reversed O’Farrill, added two exposure points later to make it 4-3 at the break.
The second kicked off with Tsarni on the offensive, using grit and strength to win a tough scramble for his first lead of the match, 5-4. A step out allowed O’Farrill to tie it up and a second step out gave O’Farrill one more for the 6-5 outcome. A semifinal decking of Florida’s Kyle Gallo was preceded by five tech falls by O’Farrill.
More Underdogs Rise to the Occasion
Sticking with the upset theme, a few more 16U guys found their way to the top spot despite the many doubters not giving them a chance. Indiana’s Peyton Hornsby came out ahead, 8-6, in a close one with Honorable Mention Lincoln Robideau of Minnesota in the 144-pound final.
Ohio’s Tommy Wurster (120 pounds) also came out on the right side of a two-point advantage over Honorable Mention Mateo Gallegos (Pennsylvania), 4-2. Wurster’s biggest win was achieved with a quarterfinal slaying of No. 17 Jovanni Tovar (Florida), 4-2.
New York’s Camryn Howard was favored in his 157-pound final with Pennsylvania’s Asher Bacon and made those prognostications come true with a 5-0 blanking to improve on last year’s third place showing. Like Wurster, Howard’s greatest feat came before the finals as he surprised No. 24 Justus Heeg (Illinois), 5-2, in the semifinals.
Colin Rutlin Named Outstanding Wrestler
The 16U Outstanding Wrestler was Missouri’s Colin Rutlin, who placed fourth a year ago, and used a 10-0 tech fall in 2:46 over Tennessee’s Dylan Villers to ascend to the top position. Rutlin put six tech falls on the bracket as he worked his way to the finals with only eighth place finisher, Kaygen Roberts (Kentucky), scoring a point while losing 12-2.
Ranked Wrestlers Deliver in Big Moments
Three champions that appear in our national rankings won their finals matches as the favorites, but to reach the finals, they needed to dig deep to get by someone slotted ahead of them. New Jersey’s No. 20 Sean Kenny had to do it twice at 113 pounds, over two Pennsylvanians, winning a 3-3 meeting with No. 17 Chase Karenbauer and sticking No. 16 Braiden Lotier. Kenny teched Texas’ Oliver Pulliam in 2:53, 11-1, in the finals.
Honorable Mention Jovani Solis of Florida captured the 138-pound wall chart with a 6-1 decision of New York’s Landyn Shaffer. In his semifinal with No. 26 Gage Lohr (South Dakota), Solis amassed an 11-1 tech in 3:29. Minnesota’s No. 26 Miklo Hernandez pitched a 7-0 shutout in the 126-pound final versus Honorable mention Tommy Marchetti of New Jersey. Hernandez survived a 10-7 battle with No. 21 Paul Ruiz (California) in his semifinal.
Silva Rolls in Marquee 106-Pound Matchup
A final with two grapplers near the top of the rankings was set at 106 pounds with No. 7 Thiago Silva of California facing off with No. 11 William Soto from New York. Soto scored the initial takedown, but before he could build on it, Silva shifted the flow his way and rolled to a 12-2 tech fall in just 1:14. Silva edged No. 8 Traevon Ducking (Indiana), 5-4, during semifinal action.
Heavyweight Noah Larios gave California a second champion when he won a 7-2 decision with Iowa’s Joe Constable. California’s Chris Anguiano finished as the runner-up at 165 pounds after dropping a 10-8 decision to Illinois’ Ethan Sonne.
Other Notable Finals and Emerging Contenders
The 132-pound and 215-pound finals featured wrestlers who are all on the periphery of our national rankings and will likely find a home in them when we unveil the 2025-2026 rankings in August. For now, even with these exploits, they are still on the outside looking in.
Arizona’s Angel Cejudo, Jr. won at 132 pounds, 5-2, against New York’s Finnegan O’Brien. Nevada’s Satoshi Davis claimed 215-pound superiority with a 9-4 win over Indiana’s Caesar Salas.
Washington crowned one champion in Miro Parr-Coffin at 94 pounds. Parr-Coffin squeezed by Ohio’s Carter Smith, 3-2. Parr-Coffin placed fourth in Greco Roman at the U.S. Open but did not place in Freestyle, while Smith was fourth in the Open Freestyle Brackets.
Pennsylvania Depth on Display in Consolation Matches
All three of Pennsylvania’s third place finishers won their consolation final with an upset. At 106 pounds, Arav Pandey handed Ducking a 6-2 loss. Karenbauer beat Lotier, 9-1. In another all-Pennsylvania bout, Greyson Music got the best of Honorable Mention Jason Dube, 7-5, at 144 pounds.
Placing fifth for Pennsylvania was Grayson Davis (132 pounds) as he beat his teammate Shai Sabag, 11-0 (1:45). Riley Crandall (94) and Kendahl Hoare (215) were seventh. Schaefer Hoffman (100 pounds), Evan Cies (106), Layden Acevedo (165), and Mason Chamberlian (190) landed in eighth.
16U Freestyle Placement Match Results:
88
1st - Leo Murillo (PA) T.F. Johnathan Thompson (IA), 11-0 (1:23)
3rd - Cyrus Millage (IA) Dec. Grady Moos (OH), 9-8
5th - Ty Martin (IA) Dec. Jaxon Holtz (OH), 14-8
7th - Shay Lundvall (IA) Dec. Dominick Sindone (MI), 6-3
94
1st - Miro Parr-Coffin (WA) Dec. Carter Smith (OH), 3-2
3rd - Knox Ayala (IA) Dec. Stephen Bagocius (NJ), 8-5
5th - Cody Bakhsh (DE) Dec. Dakota Harmer (MI), 9-4
7th - Riley Crandall (PA) Dec. Damian DuChez (MD), 3-2
100
1st - Kooper Deputy (PA) T.F. Jack Stonebraker (PA), 10-0 (1:10)
3rd - Cohen Reer (OH) Dec. Ausome Guillermo (CA), 8-5
5th - Brody Compau (MI) Dec. Shiloh Joyce (NJ), 7-6
7th - Lincoln Valdez (CO) F. Shaefer Hoffman (PA), 0:52
106
1st - Thiago Silva (CA) T.F. William Soto (NY), 12-2 (1:14)
3rd - Arav Pandey (PA) Dec. Traevon Ducking (IN), 6-2
5th - Diego Robertty (IA) T.F. Michael Bernabe (CA), 12-1 (2:10)
7th - Connor Maddox (IN) T.F. Evan Cies (PA), 12-2 (2:47)
113
1st - Sean Kenny (NJ) T.F. Oliver Pulliam (TX), 11-1 (2:53)
3rd - Chase Karenbauer (PA) Dec. Braiden Lotier (PA), 9-1
5th - Cody Clarke (GA) F. Jeremy Carver (IN), 1:45
7th - Brand'n Edstrom (ID) Dec. Erik Klichurov (IL), 6-0
120
1st - Tommy Wurster (OH) Dec. Mateo Gallegos (PA), 4-2
3rd - Jovanni Tovar (FL) Dec. Izayiah Chavez (TX), 6-5
5th - Corey Brown (MD) T.F. Nathan Reynolds (CA), 10-0 (1:51)
7th - Noel Verduzco (IN) Dec. Martez Sheard (WI), 8-3
126
1st - Miklo Hernandez (MN) Dec. Tommy Marchetti (NJ), 7-0
3rd - Jaxon Lane (TN) Dec. Paul Ruiz (CA), 13-12
5th - Jordan Manyette (PA) Dec. Parker Wickam (CO), 7-2
7th - Jaxsen Bailey (CT) F. Jack Cole (NJ), 0:35
132
1st - Angel Cejudo Jr. (AZ) Dec. Finnegan O'Brien (NY), 5-2
3rd - Gage Bjerga (MN) T.F. Cole Speer (OH), 10-0 (2:51)
5th - Grayson Davis (PA) T.F. Shai Sabag (PA), 11-0 (1:45)
7th - Illia Kyryianenko (FL) For. Thomas Lindsay (OH),
138
1st - Jovani Solis (FL) Dec. Landyn Shaffer (NY), 6-1
3rd - Gage Lohr (SD) Dec. Riker Ohearon (UT), 6-2
5th - Weston Borgers (OH) Dec. Joaquin Chacon (AZ), 6-4
7th - Vincent Rosas (KS) Dec. Bruce Li (FL), 6-4
144
1st - Peyton Hornsby (IN) Dec. Lincoln Robideau (MN), 8-6
3rd - Greyson Music (PA) Dec. Jason Dube (PA), 7-5
5th - Gideon Gonzalez (NJ) F. Calvin Rathjen (IA), 3:25
7th - Maverick Beckwith (NY) Dec. Alexander Penzkover (WI), 7-2
150
1st - Colin Rutlin (MO) T.F. Dylan Villers (TN), 10-0 (2:46)
3rd - Marcus Killgore (AZ) Dec. Gregory Torosian (CA), 10-8
5th - Tommy Rowlands (OH) Dec. Joab J Carrillo (UST), 8-5
7th - Thunder Page (KS) Dec. Kaygen Roberts (KY), 5-2
157
1st - Camryn Howard (NY) Dec. Asher Bacon (PA), 5-0
3rd - Justus Heeg (IL) T.F. Izaac Gaines (IL), 13-0 (2:16)
5th - Zane Engels (MN) T.F. Nick Schwartz (NJ), 14-4 (3:46)
7th - Parker Casey (IA) T.F. Colten Jones (VA), 15-4 (3:22)
165
1st - Ethan Sonne (IL) Dec. Chris Anguiano (CA), 10-8
3rd - Easton Kammerud (WI) T.F. Kingston Sikes (OK), 11-0 (2:48)
5th - Deacon Dressler (IN) Dec. William Fullhart (IA), 20-17
7th - Radic Dvorak (IL) Dec. Layden Acevedo (PA), 4-0
175
1st - Jayden O'Farrill (PA) Dec. Salah Tsarni (MD), 6-5
3rd - Ryder Schulte (AZ) Dec. Tomm Heiser (WI), 17-13
5th - Tate Sailer (ND) Dec. Kyle Gallo (FL), 8-6
7th - Holden Hoiness (MT) F. James Capasso (NY), 1:54
190
1st - Mario Hutcherson (PA) T.F. Caden Krueger (MI), 10-0 (3:33)
3rd - Peter Mocco (FL) Dec. Frankie Pieffer (OH), 2-1
5th - William Etu (VA) T.F. Kannon Freschette (WA), 10-0 (0:48)
7th - Reed Falk (WI) Dec. Mason Chamberlain (PA), 17-15
215
1st - Satoshi Davis (NV) Dec. Ceasar Salas (IN), 9-4
3rd - Bruno Pallone (MT) T.F. Xander Horak (OH), 12-2 (2:45)
5th - Kade Splinter (WI) T.F. Camden Williams (IN), 11-0 (1:10)
7th - Kendahl Hoare (PA) T.F. Michael Garcia (CO), 11-0 (2:30)
285
1st - Noah Larios (CA) Dec. Joe Constable (IA), 7-2
3rd - Kameron Hazelett (IN) F. Rhodes Molenda (OK), 3:59
5th - Lucas Feuerbach (IA) Dec. Jaden Wesley Rakestraw (GA), 8-4
7th - Leland Day (CO) Dec. Andrew Olson (MN), 7-6