Postseason Reset: New Names, Weight Jumps and Tough Decisions Shape Latest National Wrestling Rankings

This report represents our first post-season national high school wrestling rankings of 2026. That meant plenty of weight movement and a significant amount of results to be considered.

This includes everything from the USA Wrestling Folkstyle Nationals up to the U.S. Open. No results from the Open have been factored into this list. That will come with our next update.

What you will see here are wrestlers slotted into their U.S. Open weight classes. We suspect significant movement of a lot of guys once we get back to normal weights. Fourteen classes have been narrowed down to 10 in the U17 and U20 fields, forcing wrestlers into weights that may not be ideal for them.

A shining example of this is Ohio’s Rylan Seacrist and Illinois’ Caleb Noble, who are normally at 113 pounds, but the U20 brackets begin at 57 kilograms (approximately 126 pounds), so they either had to wrestle up or sit it out. There are many others who had to make the same difficult choice.

You will notice several new names throughout the rankings. The new candidates emerged over the last six weeks at one of the big events. We always look to introduce new talent. Shaking things up can be fun. But we do research on everyone before we can add them.

In some cases, that research uncovers issues in a wrestlers track record that won’t allow for their inclusion. While recent results carry more weight, past performances count too. When digging into the last year, at least half the time, a candidate was dismissed based on his track record. Others have nothing holding them back from making their rankings debut.

Moving forward, the rankings will be updated at least once a month, and more frequently if warranted. Not all events are high impact ones. Some have just a handful, if any ranked wrestlers. Send any information or updates to billybwrestling@yahoo.com.

2026 Boys Wrestling Postseason National Rankings - April 24, 2026

106-Pounds

1-Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) FR

2-Cash McClurg (Granite Hils, CA) FR

3-Luke Loren (St. John Bosco, CA) FR

4-Shiloh Joyce (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR

5-Aiden Talavera (Reedley, CA) SO

6-Tyler Sweet (Clovis North, CA) SO

7-Lincoln Valdez (Pomona, CO) SO

8-Kingston Cruzat (Folsom, CA) SR

9-Amir Winfrey-Newman (Southeast Polk, IA) FR

10-Thomas Blewett (Middletown North, NJ) SO

11-Arav Pandey (Trinity, PA) FR

12-Lucas Forman (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR

13-Brody Compau (Rockford, MI) FR

14-Jack Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) FR

15-Jacob Carr (Sun Valley, PA) SO

16-Brandon Eisenhour (Montoursville, PA) SO

17-Derik Kiefer (West Forsyth, GA) SO

18-Max Quarry (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) FR

19-Giovani Suarez (Esperanza, CA) SO

20-D’anthony Garcia Reyes (Selah, WA) JR

21-Miro Parr-Coffin (Gonzaga Prep, WA) FR

22-Andres Rambo Lopez (West Las Vegas, NM) SO

23-Onofre Gonzalez (Ponderosa, CO) FR

24-Jackson Thorn (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SO

25-Nathan Hoopman (Saint Thomas Academy, MN) FR

113-Pounds

1-Ariah Mills (Buford, GA) FR

2-Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) JR

3-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

4-Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) JR

5-Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR

6-Charles Esposito (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

7-Turner Ross (Edmond North, OK) JR

8-Michael Bernabe (Clovis, CA) FR

9-Thales Silva (Buchanan, CA) FR

10-Max Murillo (Esperanza, CA) JR

11-Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro, OH) JR

12-Camden Rugg (Union Grove, WI) JR

13-Connor Maddox (Westfield, IN) SO

14-Cohen Reer (Milan Edison, OH) FR

15-Cache Wiliams (Choctaw, OK) SO

16-Cooper Sandoval (McQueen, NV) JR

17-Gabe Benyo (Hazelton Area, PA) SO

18-Tee Mills (Mill Creek, GA) SR

19-Eric Bocanegra (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

20-Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) SO

21-Liam McGettigan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

22-Erik Klichurov (Lombard Montini, IL) SO

23-Niko Odiotti (Loyola Academy, IL) SO

24-Cruz Little (Faith Christian Academy, PA) FR

25-Ryan Hirchert (Nampa, ID) SR

26-Louie Keneson (Crown Point, IN) FR

27-Evan Cies (Malvern Prep, PA) FR

28-Izaya Shickley (Halifax Area, PA) JR

29-Carew Christensen (Waukee Northwest, IA) JR

30-Analu Woode (Enlightium, HI) SO

HM:

Nathan Schuman (Honesdale, PA) SO

Santino Edgar (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR

William Cruz (Paulsboro, NJ) JR

Lee Dreshman (Canon-McMillan, PA) FR

Shaefer Hoffman (Downingtown West, PA) SO

Garrett Bjerga (Staples Motley, MN) FR

120-Pounds

1-Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) JR

2-Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) SR

3-Dominic Munaretto (St. Charles East, IL) SR

4-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

5-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Southridge, FL) SO

6-Cody Clarke (Buford, GA) FR

7-Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) SO

8-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) SO

9-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) JR

10-Wyatt Spencer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

11-Gabe Swann (Baylor School, TN) SR

12-Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach, NY) SR

13-Cooper Merli (New York Military Academy, NY) SR

14-Isaiah Jones (Bixby, OK) SR

15-Van Smith (Mustang, OK) JR

16-Preston Waughtel (Carlyle, IL) JR

17-Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) JR

18-Mateo Gallegos (DuBois, PA) SO

19-Corey Brown (Chesapeake-AA, MD) SO

20-Thiago Silva (Buchanan, CA) FR

21-Traevon Ducking (Brownsburg, IN) SO

22-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SO

23-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) SO

24-Jarrett Smith (Lowell, MI) SR

25-Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

26-MJ Rundell (Oak Park River Forest, IL) JR

27-Jeremy Carver (Cathedral, IN) FR

28-Julian Ríos (Phillips Academy, MA) SR

29-Roman Luttrell (Cleveland, NM) SR

30-Tommy Gretz (Connellsville, PA) JR

HM:

Max Dinges (Penns Valley, PA) SO

Oliver Lester (Dublin Coffman, OH) SO

Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg, OH) SR

Austin Bickerton (Highland, OH) JR

Lazarus McEwen (Capital, WA) SO

Laz Soto (Southwest Miami, FL) JR

Nathan Lyttle (Harmony, FL) SR

Zahn Beal (Arrowhead, WI) SO

Jackson Wells (Harrison County, KY) JR

Eli Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SO

Diego Robertty (Iowa City, West, IA) FR

126-Pounds

1-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) JR

2-Antonio Mills (Mill Creek, GA) SR

3-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) JR

4-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) SO

5-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) JR

6-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO

7-JoJo Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) JR

8-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) JR

9-Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) JR

10-Mikey Ruiz (Canyon Randall, TX) SR

11-Siraj Sidhu (Clovis North, CA) SR

12-Mason Jakob (Dobyns Bennett, TN) SR

13-Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic, LA) SR

14-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) SR

15-Elijah Collick (Stephen Decatur, MD) SR

16-Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) SR

17-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) JR

18-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) SO

19-Kavin Muyleart (Cedar Cliff, PA) JR

20-Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, JR

21-Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SR

22-Titan Friederichs (Watertown, MN) SR

23-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) JR

24-Cael Floerchinger (Great Falls, MT) JR

25-Owen Marshall (Tahoma, WA) JR

26-Cason Craft (Coweta, OK) SO

27-Thunder Lewis (Del Norte, CA) SR

28-Sean Willcox (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

29-Nicolas Enzminger (Bismarck Legacy, ND) SR

30-Maximus Hay (Brown Deer, WI) SR

HM:

Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) JR

Dalton Weber (Pope John XXIII, NJ) SR

Mikey Bautista (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

Anthony LaGala Ryan (Longwood, NY) JR

Santino Sloboda (Butler, PA) SR

Frank Leanza (Manheim Township, PA) FR

Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) SO

Zaiyahn Ornelas (Creighton Prep, NE) SR

Logan Stewart (Reynolds, PA) JR

CJ Caines (Hanover, PA) SO

Derion Williams (Trinity, OH) JR

Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

Jack Baron (Germantown Academy, PA) SR

Eli Gabrielson (Archbishop Spalding, MD) JR

Cam Baker (Burrell, PA) SR

132-Pounds

1-Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) SR

2-Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR

3-Antonio Rodriguez (Los Gatos, CA) SR

4-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) JR

5-Nicholas Garcia (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

6-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) SO

7-Tommy Wurster (Dublin, OH) SO

8-Shamus Regan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

9-Nicholas Sorrow (Hudson Area, MI) SR

10-Evan Sanati (Brentsville, VA) SR

11-Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

12-Liston Seibert (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

13-Will Detar (Trinity, PA) SR

14-Nathan Rioux (Avon, IN) SR

15-Christopher Noto (Honeoye Falls-Lima, NY) SR

16-Justyce Zuniga (Toppenish, WA) SR

17-Willmont Kai (Whitehall, PA) SR

18-Jake Knight (Bettendorf, IA) SR

19-Miklo Hernandez (Pipestone Area, MN) SO

20-Arno Vardanyan (Birmingham, CA) SR

21-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

22-JoJo Burke (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SO

23-Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton, NJ) SO

24-Brody Bergeron (St. Michael-Alvertville, MN) JR

25-Trey Beissel (Hastings, MN) SR

26-Greyson Pettit (Delsea, NJ) SR

27-Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills, NJ) SR

28-Johnathon McGinty (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR

29-Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR

30-Jax Fuhrman (Delone Catholic, PA) FR

HM:

Finn O’Brien (Blair Academy, NJ) SO

Alex Marchetti (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR

Isaac Novod (Belmont Hill, MA) JR

Eric Casula (Stillwater, OK) SR

Jensen Boyd (Delta, IN) JR

Alex Denkins (Perrysburg, OH) SR

Wyatt Lees (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR

Max Cumbee (IC Catholic Prep, IL) JR

Tanner Telford (Corner Canyon, UT) JR

Colton Hagerty (Washington Township, NJ) SR

PJ Terranova (Delbarton, NJ) JR

Richard DeLorenzo II (Toms River East, NJ) JR

Salvatore Borrometi (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR

Stephen Myers (Parkersburg, WV) JR

Jason Hampton (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR

138-Pounds

1-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SR

2-Karson Brown (St. Edward, OH) SR

3-Israel Borge (Bixby, OK) JR

4-Dean Anderson (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR

5-Camden Baum (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR

6-Zachary Stewart (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

7-Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

8-Urijah Lopez (Perrysburg, OH) SO

9-Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May, NJ) SR

10-Ryan Rios (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

11-Chris “CJ” Huerta (Buchanan, CA) SR

12-John Stewart (Scottsboro, AL) SR

13-Kiernan Meink (Millard South) SR

14-Amari Vann (Delsea, NJ) JR

15-Gino Schinina (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR

16-Evan Stanley (Lowell, IN) JR

17-Ray Rivera (Clovis, CA) SR

18-JoJo Gigliotti (South Carroll, MD) SR

19-Blake Bartos (Buckeye, OH) SR

20-Dalton Wenner (Cranberry, PA) SR

21-Aiden Herndon (Cedar Cliff, PA) JR

22-Anthony Heim (Shakopee, MN) SO

23-Nick Strand (Bemidji, MN) SR

24-Chase Mills (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR

25-Bryar Hooks (Stillwater, OK) SO

26-DJ Clarke (Buford, GA) SR

27-Christian Jelle (Grand Rapids, MN) SR

28-Caeleb Hutchinson (Manhattan, KS) SR

29-Austin Ellis (Davis, UT) JR

30-Tylin Thrine (New Castle, IN) SR

HM:

Bennett Kujawa (Becker, MN) JR

144-Pounds

1-Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

2-Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) SR

3-Tyler DeKraker (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

4-Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, WI) SR

5-Brandt Harer (Montgomery, PA) SR

6-Clinton Shepherd (Crown Point, IN) JR

7-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

8-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

9-Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) JR

10-Austin Paris (Layton, UT) SR

11-Kai Vielma (Connellsville, PA) JR

12-Valentine Popadiuc (St. Pius X, NM) JR

13-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) SO

14-Tyler Traves (Mountain View, VA) SR

15-Greyson Music (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR

16-Bodie Abbey (Hartland, MI) SR

17-Yandel Morales (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

18-Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) JR

19-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) JR

20-Sean Hall (Canyon Ridge, ID) SR

21-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) JR

22-Miller Sipes (Staley, MO) SR

23-Thomas Verrette (Edmond North, OK) SR

24-Lincoln Sledzianowski (St. John Neumann, FL) JR

25-Jovani Solis (South Dade, FL) SO

26-Peyton Hornsby (Center Grove, IN) JR

27-Garrison Weisner (Oregon Clay, OH) SR

28-Mason Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

29-Jackson Butler (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

30-Grayson Davis (Cape Henlopen, DE) FR

HM:

Gideon “3G” Gonzalez (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SO

Brian Little III (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR

Gavin Landers (Denver, IA) JR

Cole Speer (Brecksville, OH) SO

Chris Arreola (Clovis North, CA) SO

Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) SR

Justin Beauvais (Mountain View, AZ) SR

Vinnie Gutierrez (Fountain Valley, CA) JR

Michael Lopez (Ponderosa, CO) SR

Ty Eversman (Thompson Valley, CO) SO

Chris Lalonde (Roosevelt, CO) SR

Matthew Orbeta (Poway, CA) JR

Griff Powell (Lyons, IL) SR

Mason Goelz (Avon, IN) SR

Nico DeSalvo (Southeast Polk, IA) JR

150-Pounds

1-Jordyn Raney (Union County, KY) SR

2-Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

3-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

4-Rocco Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR

5-Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

6-Bentley Sly (Stuart Cramer, NC) SR

7-Sonny Amato (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) JR

8-Hunter Stevens (Mt. Horeb, WI) SR

9-Michael Turi (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

10-Drake Hooiman (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR

11-Legend Ellis (Coweta, OK) JR

12-Ashton Hobson (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

13-Van Rosauer (Yorkville, IL) JR

14-Noah Bull (Layton, UT) SR

15-Brady Hand (Christiansburg, VA) SR

16-Jet Brown (Odessa, MO) JR

17-Robert Duffy (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR

18-Grayson Fuchs (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) JR

19-Kane Shawger (St. Xavier, OH) JR

20-Samson McKissick-Staley (Pittsford, NY) SR

21-Ivan Arias (Buchanan, CA) SR

22-Bradley Williams (Spain Park, AL) SR

23-Garrison Sartain (Edmond North, OK) JR

24-Alias Raby (Anderson, CA) SR

25-Davis Parrow (Farmington, MN) SR

26-Derek Barrows (Pomona, CO) SR

27-Hudson Hohman (Grove City, PA) SR

28-Tommy Gibbs (Brownsburg, IN) SR

29-Ian Longenberger (Boiling Springs, PA) SR

30-Luke Knox (Perkiomen Valley, PA) JR

HM:

Jackson Weller (Delran, NJ) JR

Dominic Way (Parkersburg, WV) JR

Carter Price (Ripley, WV) JR

Armand Williams (South Dade, FL) JR

Isaiah Gallegos (Jefferson, CO) SR

Westin Ingham (Amery, WI) JR

Parker Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) SR

Xavier Chavez (Sunnyside, AZ) JR

Max Gonzalez (East Troy, WI) JR

Blake Fox (Osage, IA) SR

157-Pounds

1-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) JR

2-Camryn Howard (Bellport, NY) SO

3-Wyatt Medlin (Washington, IL) SR

4-Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL) SO

5-Dallas Russell (Jefferson, GA) SR

6-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

7-Gus Cardinal (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

8-Jake Miller (Broken Arrow, OK) SR

9-Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run, PA) SR

10-Christopher Creason (El Diamante, CA) SR

11-Blake Cosby (Dundee, MI) SR

12-Colin Rutlin (Christian Brothers College, MO) JR

13-Marcus Killgore (Sahuarita, AZ) SO

14-Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) JR

15-Cooper Rowe (Mound-Westonka, MN) SR

16-Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) JR

17-Jason Dube (Spire Academy, OH) SO

18-James Tildsley (Shawsheen, MA) SR

19-Mason Petersen (Columbus, NE) SR

20-Nick Schwartz (Delbarton, NJ) SO

21-Grayson Eggum (Stillwater, MN) SO

22-James Whitbred (State College, PA) JR

23-Ethan Sonne (Marist, IL) JR

24-Tommy Holguin (Bellarmine Prep, CA) SR

25-Gavin Ciampoli (Altoona, PA) JR

26-Jon Smith (Oxford Area, PA) JR

27-Jordan Thompson (Bradford, PA) SR

28-Jake Hughes (Beaver, OH) SO

29-Lincoln Robideau (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SO

30-Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) SO

HM:

Michael Ruane (Franklin Regional, PA) JR

Jerin Coles (PA) SO

Aiden Arnett (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SO

Maverick Beckwith (Norwich, NY) JR

Cade Campbell (Nazareth, PA) SR

Bailey Holman (Poway, CA)

Wyatt Lewis (Del Norte CA) JR

Jacob Perez (Everett Alvarez, CA) SR

Daniel Acosta (Canyon Randall, TX) SR

Travis Cardenas (Chandler, AZ) SR

165-Pounds

1-Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) SR

2-Slava Shahbazyan (Birmingham, CA) SR

3-Mac Crosson (Indianola, IA) JR

4-Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis, NY) SR

5-Haakon Peterson (Dodgeville, WI) SR

6-Matthew Staples (New Prairie, IN) SO

7-Gabriel Logan (Delbarton, NJ) JR

8-Josh Piparo (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR

9-JayDen Williams (Roseville, MI) SR

10-Tucker Roybal (Union, UT) SR

11-Liam Kelly (Mt. Carmel, IL) SR

12-Jordan Fincher (Hickman, MO) SR

13-Bruno Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR

14-Titus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR

15-Barry Norman (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

16-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

17-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) JR

18-Royce Lopez (Warren Township, IL) SR

19-Don Beaufait (Dundee, MI) SR

20-Nate Consigli (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR

21-Arment Waltenbaugh (Hill School, PA) SR

22-Kaleo Garcia (Gilroy, CA) SR

23-Kross Cassidy (Fairfax, VA) SR

24-Harrison Murdock (Christian Heritage, GA) SO

25-Jackson Barron (Shakopee, MN) SR

26-Tommy Schechterly (West Scranton, PA) SO

27-Thunder Page (Rose Hill, KS) SO

28-Justin Wardlow (Lockport Township, IL) SR

29-Brooklyn Pickett (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SO

30-Declan Koch (Neenah, WI) SR

HM:

Cole Albert (Hill School, PA) SR

Jonny O’Brien (North Penn, PA) JR

Brian Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

Nolan Fellers (Bondurant-Farrar, IA) SR

Steel Meyers (Allen, TX) JR

Emmitt Munson (Pomona, CO) SR

Gunner Lopez (Grandview, CO) SR

Tre Haines (Arlington, WA) SR

Kalias Nazaro (Mater Lakes Academy, FL) SR

Boden White (Denver, IA) SR

Gavin Regis (Layton, UT) SR

Miguel Rojas (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

Kawayran Vazquez (Jesuit, FL) JR

Mario Del Vecchio (Clinton, SC) JR

175-Pounds

1-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) JR

2-Jayden O’Farrill (Bishop McCort, PA) SO

3-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) SO

4-Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) SR

5-Brody Kelly (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR

6-Santino Rodriguez (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR

7-Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) JR

8-Jaxon Miller (Carlisle, IA) SR

9-Maximus Fortier (University, WV) JR

10-Gage Wentzel (Montoursville, PA) SR

11-Mason Horwat (Derry Area, PA) SR

12-Max Wirnsberger (Warrior Run, PA) SR

13-Nadav Nafshi (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

14-Ryder Schulte (Liberty, AZ) SO

15-Liam Crook (Kaukauna, WI) SR

16-Kyler Walters (Shakopee, MN) SR

17-Colin Wooldridge (La Salle, OH) SR

18-Luke Hamiti (Stillwater, OK) SR

19-Jackson Angelo (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

20-Kalob Ybarra (Pomona, CO) SR

21-Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) SR

22-James Curoso (Clovis, CA) SO

23-Zane Gerlach (South Anchorage, AK) JR

24-McKaden Speece (Wilson West Lawn, PA) SR

25-Chris Dennis (Central Bucks West, PA) SR

26-Noah Tucker (Bullis School, MD) JR

27-Jake Robie (Christiansburg, VA) SR

28-Lorenzo Alston (Uwharrie Charter Academy, NC) SR

29-Nate Moore (Grassfield, VA) SR

30-Sawyer Jones (Woodgrove, VA) SR

HM:

Zack Aquila (Brecksville, OH) JR

Nathaniel Replogle (Central York, PA) SO

Jeremy McGrath (Greens Farms Academy, CT)

Kobe Cunanan (Valiant Prep, AZ)

Kyle Gallo (Zephyrhills Christian, FL) JR

Teag Sanderson (State College, PA) FR

Brock Frable (Southern Lehigh, PA) JR

Isaak Chavez (Mullen, TX) SR

Sean Breedlove (Center Grove, IN) JR

Ryan Meier (Blair Aademy, NJ) SR

Robert Kendall (Windsor, CO) SR

Chase Hetrick (Malvern Prep, PA) SO

Rex Bryson (Centralia, MO) SR

Jack Harty (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR

Tyler Whitford (St. Joseph Metuchen, NJ) SR

190-Pounds

1-Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR

2-Michael White (Lawrence North, IN) SR

3-Waylon Cressell (IA/IN) SR

4-Carl “CJ” Betz (Delbarton, NJ) SR

5-Ryder Wilder (Camden County, GA) SR

6-Lucas Ricketts (Union County, KY) SR

7-Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North, CA) SR

8-Mason Ontiveros (John H Pitman, CA) SR

9-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

10-Eli Leonard (Mt. Horeb, WI) SR

11-Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, IL) SR

12-Dominic Sumpolec (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) SR

13-Kyle Scott (Tyrone, PA) SR

14-Brennan Warwick (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

15-Jason Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR

16-Nevin Mattessich (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR

17-Brayden Zuercher (Nazareth, PA) SR

18-Jaxon Penovich (Mt. Prospect, IL) SR

19-Alexander Reyes (Holmdel, NJ) SR

20-John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR

21-Victor Marks-Jenkins (Perry Hall, MD) SR

22-Eli Knight (Bridgeport, WV) JR

23-Wyatt Hanssen (Wasatch, UT) JR

24-Mason Savidan (St. John Bosco, CA) SO

25-Dominic Dotson (Poway, CA) SR

26-Xander Dossett (Ola, GA) SR

27-Carter Vannest (John H. Pitman, CA) SR

28-Hunter Snyder (Greater Latrobe, PA) JR

29-Franco Latorre (Interboro, PA) JR

30-Michael Spielman (Strath Haven, PA) SR

HM:

Frankie Pieffer (St. Edward, OH) JR

Peter Snyder (Stephen Decatur, MD) SR

Riley Johnson (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR

JT Smith (Creighton Prep, NE) JR

Trey Craig (Christian Brothers College, MO) SR

Everett Joyce (Maize, KS) JR

Cael Dunn (South Davidson, NC) SR

Braeden Simoneaux (New York Military Academy, NY) JR

Gabriel Barragan (Esperanza, CA) SR

Hugh Meyer (Dickinson, ND) SR

Deacon Moran (Ft. Zumwalt North, MO) SR

Elijah Hawes (Layton, UT) SR

Raymond Shaw (George Jenkins, FL) SR

Sean Perez (Humble, TX) JR

215-Pounds

1-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) JR

2-Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, OH) JR

3-Maximus Konopka (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR

4-William Ward (Moorhead, MN) SR

5-Ladd Holman (Juab, UT) JR

6-Salah Tsarni (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

7-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) JR

8-Elijah Brown (Belle Vernon, PA) SR

9-Mario Hutcherson (Kiski Area, PA) SO

10-Nicolas Gonzalez (Mt. Olive, NJ) SR

11-Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) SR

12-David Calkins (Liberty-Brentwood, CA) SR

13-Wes Burford (Oakdale, CA) SR

14-Cael Weidemoyer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

15-Aiden Cooley (Allen, TX) SR

16-Mick Moylan (Poway, CA) JR

17-Ceasar Salas (Crown Point, IN) SO

18-Cael Mielnik (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

19-Colton Bell (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO

20-Carter Brown (Lafayette (Wildwood), MO) JR

21-Kai Calcutt (Loyola Academy, IL) SR

22-Aiden Bliss (Port Allegany, PA) SR

23-Paxton Hunt (Garnet Valley, PA) SR

24-Decker Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts, PA) SO

25-Sal Marchese (Delsea, NJ) SR

26-Dante DeLuca (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR

27-Sutton Kenning (St. Cloud Tech, MN) SR

28-Tyler Palumbo (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR

29-Cooper Reves (Salina-Central, KS) SR

30-Rocco Salerno (Seton Hall Prep, NJ) SR

HM:

Devin Downes (Plainedge, NY) SR

Lincoln Jipp (Bettendorf, IA) SR

Daniel Hoke (St. Paris Graham, OH) JR

Josh Hoffer (Washington, IL) SR

Ronan An (North Cobb, GA) JR

Garett Kawczynski (Port Washington, WI) SR

McCoy Smith (Waunakee, WI) SR

Brian Haran (Gilroy, CA) JR

Aiden Peterson (St. Edward, OH) SR

Danny Zmorowski (Lake Catholic, OH) JR

Carter Temple (Kearney, MO) JR

285-Pounds

1-Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) SR

2-Coby Merrill (John W. North, CA) SR

3-Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SR

4-Dean Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts, PA) SR

5-Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR

6-Cristian Alvarez (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

7-Jonathan Rulo (Belleville East, IL) SR

8-Tyson Martin (Aquinas, WI) SR

9-Kal-El Fluckiger (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

10-Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley, IA) SR

11-Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

12-Kameron Hazelett (Lowell, IN) SO

13-Mateo Vinciguerra (Woodstown, NJ) SR

14-Isaiah Taylor (AIM Academy, PA) SR

15-Eaghan Fleshman (Alburnett, IA) SO

16-Preston Wagner (Fremont, NE) SR

17-Makhi Rodgers (Brown Deer, WI) SR

18-Cael Leisgang (Seymour, WI) SR

19-Logan Tollison (Grand Ledge, MI) SR

20-Zayne Candelaria (Sunnyside, AZ) SR

21-Peter Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SO

22-Bruno Pallone (Hardin, MT) SO

23-Kendahl Hoare (DuBois, PA) SO

24-Satoshi Davis (SLAM! Academy, NV) SO

25-Kade Splinter (Stoughton, WI) FR

26-Odin Schwabenbauer (Snohomish, WA) JR

27-Trayvn Boger (South Summitt, UT) SR

28-Alex Rose (Legend, CO) SR

29-Leland Day (Grandview, CO) JR

30-Destry Lujan (Yukon, OK) SR

HM:

Andrew Arroyo (Clovis, CA)

Redmond Lindsey (Bixby, OK) JR

Bradyn McConneha (North Allegheny, PA) SR

Zyan Knollmeyer (Helias Catholic, MO) JR

Caleb Tyler (Fairfield, PA) JR

Colin Whyte (West Greene, PA) SR

Joseph Favia (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

Sammy Seja (Buchanan, CA) SO

Adan Castillo (Clovis, CA) JR

Noah Larios (Imperial, CA) JR

Anderson Palian (Wyoming Seminar, PA) SR

Caleb Rodriguez (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

James Hartleroad (Dekalb, IN) SR

Kade West (Anacortes, WA) SR