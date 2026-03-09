Taylor Whiting Becomes First Wisconsin Female Wrestler To Win Four State Championships

It was a history-making night for Lena High School senior Taylor Whiting.

Whiting Caps Her High School Career with a Fourth WIAA State Title

Whiting captured the title at 114 pounds in front of a large, enthusiastic crowd of spectators in the stands to conclude the WIAA State Individual Wrestling tournament at the University of Wisconsin's Kohl Center on Feb. 28. With the hard-fought, emotional title-clinching victory, she permanently etched her name in the record books by becoming the first female wrestler in state history to win four consecutive championships.

Whiting showcased her grit, determination and toughness in the highly anticipated finals by earning a 10-5 decision over Manitowoc Lincoln senior Emjay Neumann.

After a 69-1 Career Record, Whiting Will Wrestle for Iowa

The highly touted University of Iowa recruit completed the memorable, statement-making season with an unblemished 16-0 overall record and finished her standout career 69-1. Ironically, Whiting's only loss came versus Neumann as a freshman.

Lena's Taylor Whiting (bottom) competes against Brillion's Brinley Miller in a girls 114-pound quarterfinal match during the 2026 WIAA state individual wrestling tournament on Feb. 26, 2026. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“You know, it’s such an honor,” said Whiting, in a story by Scott Venci of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “I have been working so hard for this, and at the same time, I had to stay very grounded. Knowing coming into the tournament that I was the favorite, it created a lot of pressure. I had to stay calm and collected and wrestle my match."

Whiting is the Nation's Top-Ranked Wrestler at 115

Whiting's state tournament journey to the finals included victories over No. 16-seeded Mineral Point sophomore Tatum James (pin in 35 seconds), eighth-seeded Brillion sophomore Brinley Miller (pin in 1 minute, 54 seconds), and fourth-seeded Cadott senior Iszybelle Sonnentag (technical fall 21-5).

She finished the season and her stellar career as the No. 1-ranked female wrestler in the nation at 115 pounds.

The special feat took on added meaning for Whiting, who joined the elite company of her brother, Clayton, who earned four state individual titles for Oconto Falls from 2019-2022.

Milton senior Madilyn Peach (126), Menasha senior Lilliana Banks (132), and Wittenberg-Birnamwood junior Brooke Huffman (185) each won their third state title.

WIAA State Individual Tournament Champions

100 pounds: Katherine Cook, Freedom, jr. (41-7)

107 pounds: Mary Prescott, Hudson, jr. (59-2)

114 pounds: Taylor Whiting, Lena, sr. (16-0)

120 pounds: Daelin Cody, Princeton-Green Lake, soph. (48-0)

126 pounds: Madilyn Peach, Milton, sr. (41-0)

132 pounds: Lilliana Banks, Menasha, sr. (51-1)

138 pounds: Erika Sleznikow, Marshfield, jr. (53-2)

145 pounds: Riley Hanrahan, Black River Falls, jr. (27-0)

152 pounds: Brynlee Vaughan, Wautoma-Wild Rose, soph. (44-0)

165 pounds: Laynie Vaughan, Wautoma-Wild Rose, jr. (46-0)

185 pounds: Brooke Huffman, Wittenberg-Birnamwood, jr. (54-0)

235 pounds: Izabella Riebe, Wisconsin Lutheran, sr. (44-0)

