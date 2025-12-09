Vote: Who is the National Boys High School Wrestler of the Week? - Dec. 9, 2025
Tournaments, elite invitationals, and marquee duals produced a weekend of breakout performances in boys high school wrestling, as nationally ranked contenders were toppled, rivalries were renewed, and late-match drama unfolded from California to Pennsylvania. From last-second takedowns to overtime thrillers and heavyweight statement wins, these athletes made the kind of noise that defines a season.
Now, the spotlight shifts to you. Cast your vote for this week’s High School On SI Boys Wrestler of the Week and decide which performance rises above the rest.
Here are nine nominees for your voting consideration. Voting ends Dec. 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Thales Silva (Buchanan, CA) 113 pounds
Silva is ranked seventh at 106 pounds in the latest High School on SI National Rankings and squared off with No. 5 Michael Bernabe (Clovis) in the finals of the Arballo Hammer Tournament. Both were at 113 where Silva avenged an 8-4 Super 32 loss with a 13-7 decision here.
Rudy Rojas (Broken Arrow, OK) 120 pounds
Rojas made it to the finals of the Gardner Edgerton Tournament in Kansas and met national Honorable Mention Izayiah Chavez of Allen, Texas. Rojas put forth a 4-1 sudden victory win for the gold.
Phillip Hernandez (Clovis North, CA) 120 pounds
The Scuffle in Eastvale finals gave us two surprise outcomes with the first coming when Hernandez decked No. 28 Zach Samano (Chino) in the third period, 5:21, while holding the lead.
Siraj Sidhu (Clovis North, CA) 132 pounds
The second Scuffle upset was also executed by a Clovis North Grappler in Sidhu (No. 24 at 126) who took it to Birmingham’s Henry Aslikyan (No. 12 at 120 pounds), posting a 7-1 victory.
Tanner Telford (Corner Canyon, UT) 132 pounds
The unranked Telford has a rivalry with Layton’s Lander Bosh (No. 14 at 126) which they revisited in the finals of the Layton Invitational Tournament (L.I.T.). Going back to a one-point win in the 2025 state finals, Bosh was 3-1 versus Telford (winning one more in Folkstyle, 10-1, and one in Freestyle, while losing in Greco Roman). They were in a dead heat at 1-1 with 30 seconds left in the match on Saturday when Telford got the upper hand in a scramble and threw Bosh to his back and secured a headlock, but not the fall, ending with an 8-1 count.
Urijah Lopez (Perrysburg, OH) 138 pounds
Lopez’s Perrysburg squad traveled to Michigan for the Grappler Gold Classic over the weekend. Lopez reached the championship match where he encountered No. 28 Bodie Abbey of Hartland, Michigan and authored an overtime 4-1 win.
Julius Pacheo (Davison, MI) 165 pounds
Pacheo toed the line with fellow Michigander, Honorable Mention Donny Beaufait of Dundee at the Grappler Gold affair and went into overtime like Lopez to gain his unexpected 4-1 win.
Shane Wagner (Faith Christian Academy, PA) 165 pounds
In Friday night’s marquee dual between Wagner’s top-rated Lions and No. 10 Wyoming Seminary, Wagner played a pivotal role in his team holding onto their No. 1 designation in the 31-27 win. Faith Christian was down 24-9 when Wagner, who is ranked 26th at 165 pounds, came out against No. 18 Sammy Almedina and used a late takedown to secure a 4-1 win.
Wyatt Hanssen (Wasatch, UT) 215 pounds
We have Hanssen listed in the honorable mention section at 175 pounds, but he has obviously hit a growth spurt as he was up at 215 for the Millard Ironman Duals in Utah. In the dual with Nevada’s No. 37 SLAM! Academy, Hanssen edged No. 20 Satoshi Davis, 6-5.
Bradyn McConneha (North Allegheny, PA) 285 pounds
A heavyweight showdown at Pennsylvania’s Chartiers-Houston Invitational provided our final candidate for Wrestler of the Week as McConneha bested No. 23 Colin Whyte (West Greene), 7-2, in the finals.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.