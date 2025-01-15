High School

Vote: Who is the National High School Lower Weight Wrestler of the Week? (1/15/2025)

Here are 7 nominees for your voting consideration

Billy Buckheit

Hatboro-Horsham's Dominick Morrison (right) defeated three nationally ranked wrestlers at the Mid-Winter Mayhem.
Hatboro-Horsham's Dominick Morrison (right) defeated three nationally ranked wrestlers at the Mid-Winter Mayhem. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2024-25 high school wrestling season is fully underway and now it is time cast your vote for our weekly National High School Lower Weight Wrestler of the Week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Chase Quenault of Delbarton (NJ).

Here is this week's list of nominees. Voting ends at 11:59 PT on Jan. 19.

Corey Brown (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) 106

Brown, who is ranked 21st in the nation, met No. 12 Sean Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) in the East Coast Catholic Classic finals and pulled off a 4-2 upset. Kenny had previously beaten Brown in Freestyle at the US Open last spring.

Daniel Brown Jr. (Center Grove, IN) 106

In the 4A IHSWCA state dual meet tournament finals, Brown did all he could in hopes of a team upset over Brownsburg (which did not happen). Brown, who is unranked, shocked No. 10 Traevon Ducking by decking him in 53 seconds.

Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) 114

Morrison, who has been at 121 recently, has been in and out of our rankings over the last year. Currently he was on the outside looking in but authored three wins over ranked wrestlers at the Mid-Winter Mayhem to change that. In the finals, Morrison blanked No. 18 Sam Wolford (North Lebanon, PA), 4-0. No. 21 Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) was discarded with a 1-0 win in the semis and the quarters saw Morrison down honorable mention Eli Herring (Bishop McCort, PA), with an 18-8 major decision.

Will Detar (Trinity, PA) 127

The honorable mention Detar picked off two guys with numbers next to their names in No. 15 Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA), 4-3, in the finals, and No. 23 Dalton Wenner (Cranberry, PA) in the semis, 8-3, to claim the crown at the Mid-Winter Mayhem.

Calvin Rathjen (Ankeny, IA) 132

The unranked Rathjen surprised No. 12 Timothy “TJ” Koester of Bettendorf (IA), 4-1, in sudden victory to be crowned champion at the Jack Mendenhall Invitational.

Brandt Harer (Montgomery, PA) 139

No. 16 Harer beat No. 9 Sam Herring (Bishop McCort) 1-0 in the finals of the Mid-Winter Mayhem to claim the wall chart at the Mid-Winter Mayhem.

Sam Bustamante (Bishop Chatard, IN) 144

At the IHSWCA state dual meet tournament, the unranked Bustamante picked off No. 27 Carter Fielden (Garrett) with a 9-6 victory in the sudden death frame.

Published
Billy Buckheit
BILLY BUCKHEIT

Billy Buckheit is a long-time high school wrestling expert and journalist who has been doing the individual national high school wrestling rankings for SBLive Sports since 2022. He also provides coverage a major high school wrestling tournaments throughout the year. Billy previously served as the senior wrestling writer for Varsity Sports Network and the Baltimore Banner. He has also served on the seeding committees for many prestigious regional and national tournaments. In addition, he is the editor of Billy B's Wrestling World, a popular Facebook page dedicated to high school wrestling, and is an editorial contributor for the Maryland State Wrestling Association (MSWA).

Home/Wrestling