Vote: Who is the National High School Lower Weight Wrestler of the Week? (1/15/2025)
The 2024-25 high school wrestling season is fully underway and now it is time cast your vote for our weekly National High School Lower Weight Wrestler of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Chase Quenault of Delbarton (NJ).
Here is this week's list of nominees. Voting ends at 11:59 PT on Jan. 19.
Corey Brown (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) 106
Brown, who is ranked 21st in the nation, met No. 12 Sean Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) in the East Coast Catholic Classic finals and pulled off a 4-2 upset. Kenny had previously beaten Brown in Freestyle at the US Open last spring.
Daniel Brown Jr. (Center Grove, IN) 106
In the 4A IHSWCA state dual meet tournament finals, Brown did all he could in hopes of a team upset over Brownsburg (which did not happen). Brown, who is unranked, shocked No. 10 Traevon Ducking by decking him in 53 seconds.
Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) 114
Morrison, who has been at 121 recently, has been in and out of our rankings over the last year. Currently he was on the outside looking in but authored three wins over ranked wrestlers at the Mid-Winter Mayhem to change that. In the finals, Morrison blanked No. 18 Sam Wolford (North Lebanon, PA), 4-0. No. 21 Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) was discarded with a 1-0 win in the semis and the quarters saw Morrison down honorable mention Eli Herring (Bishop McCort, PA), with an 18-8 major decision.
Will Detar (Trinity, PA) 127
The honorable mention Detar picked off two guys with numbers next to their names in No. 15 Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA), 4-3, in the finals, and No. 23 Dalton Wenner (Cranberry, PA) in the semis, 8-3, to claim the crown at the Mid-Winter Mayhem.
Calvin Rathjen (Ankeny, IA) 132
The unranked Rathjen surprised No. 12 Timothy “TJ” Koester of Bettendorf (IA), 4-1, in sudden victory to be crowned champion at the Jack Mendenhall Invitational.
Brandt Harer (Montgomery, PA) 139
No. 16 Harer beat No. 9 Sam Herring (Bishop McCort) 1-0 in the finals of the Mid-Winter Mayhem to claim the wall chart at the Mid-Winter Mayhem.
Sam Bustamante (Bishop Chatard, IN) 144
At the IHSWCA state dual meet tournament, the unranked Bustamante picked off No. 27 Carter Fielden (Garrett) with a 9-6 victory in the sudden death frame.