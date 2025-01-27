High School

Vote: Who is the National High School Lower Weight Wrestler of the Week? (1/27/2025)

Here are 6 nominees for your voting consideration

Billy Buckheit

Massillon Perry (OH) 113-pounder Lincoln Rohr (left) scored a big win on Friday, posting a 10-2 major decision over Clovis (CA) wrestler Anthony Garza, who is ranked No. 2 nationally at 106.
Massillon Perry (OH) 113-pounder Lincoln Rohr (left) scored a big win on Friday, posting a 10-2 major decision over Clovis (CA) wrestler Anthony Garza, who is ranked No. 2 nationally at 106.

As the 2024-25 high school wrestling season heads towards the postseason it is time cast your vote for our weekly National High School Lower Weight Wrestler of the Week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Dylan Barrett of Penn Trafford (PA).

Here is this week's list of nominees. Voting ends at 11:59 PT on Feb. 2.

Lincoln Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) 113

Rohr is an honorable mention entry at 113lbs. In Perry’s dual meet with California’s Clovis on Friday night, Rohr rang up a 10-2 major decision of the No. 2 106lber in the nation, Anthony Garza.

Cullen Edwards (St. Francis, NY) 116

In Saturday’s dual meet with Wyoming Seminary of Pennsylvania, Edwards, who is unranked, upset No. 29 Wyatt Spencer, 4-1.

Khamari Manns (St. Edward, OH) 138

On Saturday, Manns’ squad hosted a quad meet involving Clovis. Manns is No. 25 at 132 in the country and took out No. 17 Raymond Rivera, 5-2, up at 138lbs.

JahKari Clark (Valley, West Des Moines, IA) 144

In the finals of the Ed Winger Tournament, Clark went into overtime with honorable mention Koy Davidson and walked away the victor, 4-1.

Joseph Sanderfer (Massillon Perry, OH) 144

In Friday’s dual with Clovis, honorable mention Sanderfer pulled of a huge upset of No. 2 Nikade Zinkin, 1-0, in his team’s lopsided win.

Grayson Fuchs (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) 144

At Saturday’s St. Edward Quad, the unranked Fuchs took out honorable mention Adam Butler of St. Edward, 4-1.



BILLY BUCKHEIT

Billy Buckheit is a long-time high school wrestling expert and journalist who has been doing the individual national high school wrestling rankings for SBLive Sports since 2022. He also provides coverage a major high school wrestling tournaments throughout the year. Billy previously served as the senior wrestling writer for Varsity Sports Network and the Baltimore Banner. He has also served on the seeding committees for many prestigious regional and national tournaments. In addition, he is the editor of Billy B's Wrestling World, a popular Facebook page dedicated to high school wrestling, and is an editorial contributor for the Maryland State Wrestling Association (MSWA).

