Vote: Who is the National High School Lower Weight Wrestler of the Week? (1/27/2025)
As the 2024-25 high school wrestling season heads towards the postseason it is time cast your vote for our weekly National High School Lower Weight Wrestler of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Dylan Barrett of Penn Trafford (PA).
Here is this week's list of nominees. Voting ends at 11:59 PT on Feb. 2.
Lincoln Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) 113
Rohr is an honorable mention entry at 113lbs. In Perry’s dual meet with California’s Clovis on Friday night, Rohr rang up a 10-2 major decision of the No. 2 106lber in the nation, Anthony Garza.
Cullen Edwards (St. Francis, NY) 116
In Saturday’s dual meet with Wyoming Seminary of Pennsylvania, Edwards, who is unranked, upset No. 29 Wyatt Spencer, 4-1.
Khamari Manns (St. Edward, OH) 138
On Saturday, Manns’ squad hosted a quad meet involving Clovis. Manns is No. 25 at 132 in the country and took out No. 17 Raymond Rivera, 5-2, up at 138lbs.
JahKari Clark (Valley, West Des Moines, IA) 144
In the finals of the Ed Winger Tournament, Clark went into overtime with honorable mention Koy Davidson and walked away the victor, 4-1.
Joseph Sanderfer (Massillon Perry, OH) 144
In Friday’s dual with Clovis, honorable mention Sanderfer pulled of a huge upset of No. 2 Nikade Zinkin, 1-0, in his team’s lopsided win.
Grayson Fuchs (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) 144
At Saturday’s St. Edward Quad, the unranked Fuchs took out honorable mention Adam Butler of St. Edward, 4-1.