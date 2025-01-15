Vote: Who is the National High School Upper Weight Wrestler of the Week? (1/15/2025)
The 2024-25 high school wrestling season is fully underway and now it is time cast your vote for our weekly National High School Upper Weight Wrestler of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: David Perez of Ponaganset (RI).
Here is this week's list of nominees. Voting ends at 11:59 PT on Jan. 19.
Londen Murphy (Archbishop Moeller, OH) 150
Johnson has been on the cusp of the national rankings and his 11-8 win over No. 9 Cole Evans (Perrysburg, OH) in the championship match at the Perrysburg Invitational states his case for that to change.
Jason Kwaak (Brentwood, NY) 160
Two honorable mention wrestlers met to decide the 160lb champ at the Eastern States Classic in New York. Kwaak was the slight underdog as he sat four spots back from Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis, NY) in the pecking order. When the final whistle blew, Kwaak got his hand raised based on a 10-5 tally.
Bo Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton, IA) 165
In the finals of the Rollin Dyer Invitational, the unranked Koedam posted an 8-4 decision of honorable mention Riley Johnson (Skutt Catholic, NE).
Caleb Close (Bald Eagle Area, PA) 189
The honorable mention Close edged No. 24 Danarii Mickel (Erie McDowell, PA), 1-0, to capture the gold at the Mid-Winter Mayhem.
Max Konopka (Simsbury, CT) 190
A battled of ranked wrestlers unfolded in the championship round at the Eastern States Classic at 190lbs as No. 13 Devin Downes (Plainedge, NY) faced off with No. 22 Konopka. The underdog came out ahead of this one as Konopka posted an 8-4 decision.
Tyson Martin (Aquinas, WI) 215
Martin squared off with honorable mention Garrett Kawczynski (Port Washington, WI) in the final bout at 215 at The Duffy and walked away the 4-2 victor.
Dante DeLuca (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) 215
The East Coast Catholic Classic finals gave DeLuca an opportunity to put his name on the national map when he faced honorable mention Stosh Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) to decide the champ. DeLuca was declared the winner after posting a 6-3 score.