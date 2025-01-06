High School

Vote: Who is the National High School Upper Weight Wrestler of the Week? (1/6/2025)

Here are 6 nominees for your voting consideration

Billy Buckheit

David Perez of Ponaganset (RI) could earn a national ranking at 165 after defeating No. 24 Chase Hontz of Faith Christian Academy (PA), 8-5 in overtime, during a tri-meet with FCA and Green Farms Academy (CT).
David Perez of Ponaganset (RI) could earn a national ranking at 165 after defeating No. 24 Chase Hontz of Faith Christian Academy (PA), 8-5 in overtime, during a tri-meet with FCA and Green Farms Academy (CT). / Eric Rueb/Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2024-25 high school wrestling season is fully underway and now it is time cast your vote for our weekly National High School Upper Weight Wrestler of the Week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Coltyn Reedy of Sheridan (OH).

Here is this week's list of nominees. Voting ends at 11:59 PT on Jan. 12.

Drew Montgomery (Northern Calvert, MD) 144

Montgomery, who is not ranked in the nation, faced off with honorable mention JoJo Gigliotti (South Carroll, MD) in the gold medal match at the War on the Shore. Montgomery turned the tables on Gigliotti, who beat him in a dual meet last year, walking away with a 4-1 win in overtime.

Justin Wardlow (Warren Township, IL) 150

Wardlow has been slowly ascending the ladder at 150lbs but has yet to crack the rankings. At the Cheesehead Invitational, Wardlow claimed the crown with a 4-3 win over No. 30 Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL).

David Perez (Ponaganset, RI) 165

Perez’s squad hosted a tri-meet with Faith Christian Academy (PA) and Green Farms Academy (CT) on Saturday. Perez toed the line with Faith Christian’s Chase Hontz (No. 24 at 157) and stated his case to gain a ranking of his own with an 8-5 overtime victory.

Kingston Daniels Silva (Green Farms Academy, CT) 215

At the Ponaganset tri-meet, Daniels Silva, who is ranked 29th, took out No. 20 Jason Singer (Faith Christian Academy), 4-3.

Coby Merrill (JW North, CA) 285

Merrill is ranked sixth in the country and steamrolled the competition at the Doc B Tournament, pinning all five of his foes in the first period, including 1:25 in the finals over No. 13 Trayvn Boger (South Summit, UT).

Tyson Russell (Cleveland, TN) 285

Russell claimed top honors at the Cheesehead Invitational with a 12-4 major decision versus Tanner Gormanson (Wisconsin Rapids, WI). Russell’s biggest win came in the semis, though, over No. 12 Cooper Martinson (Southeast Polk, IA), 7-4.

Published
Billy Buckheit
BILLY BUCKHEIT

Billy Buckheit is a long-time high school wrestling expert and journalist who has been doing the individual national high school wrestling rankings for SBLive Sports since 2022. He also provides coverage a major high school wrestling tournaments throughout the year. Billy previously served as the senior wrestling writer for Varsity Sports Network and the Baltimore Banner. He has also served on the seeding committees for many prestigious regional and national tournaments. In addition, he is the editor of Billy B's Wrestling World, a popular Facebook page dedicated to high school wrestling, and is an editorial contributor for the Maryland State Wrestling Association (MSWA).

Home/Wrestling