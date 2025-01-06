Vote: Who is the National High School Upper Weight Wrestler of the Week? (1/6/2025)
The 2024-25 high school wrestling season is fully underway and now it is time cast your vote for our weekly National High School Upper Weight Wrestler of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Coltyn Reedy of Sheridan (OH).
Here is this week's list of nominees. Voting ends at 11:59 PT on Jan. 12.
Drew Montgomery (Northern Calvert, MD) 144
Montgomery, who is not ranked in the nation, faced off with honorable mention JoJo Gigliotti (South Carroll, MD) in the gold medal match at the War on the Shore. Montgomery turned the tables on Gigliotti, who beat him in a dual meet last year, walking away with a 4-1 win in overtime.
Justin Wardlow (Warren Township, IL) 150
Wardlow has been slowly ascending the ladder at 150lbs but has yet to crack the rankings. At the Cheesehead Invitational, Wardlow claimed the crown with a 4-3 win over No. 30 Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL).
David Perez (Ponaganset, RI) 165
Perez’s squad hosted a tri-meet with Faith Christian Academy (PA) and Green Farms Academy (CT) on Saturday. Perez toed the line with Faith Christian’s Chase Hontz (No. 24 at 157) and stated his case to gain a ranking of his own with an 8-5 overtime victory.
Kingston Daniels Silva (Green Farms Academy, CT) 215
At the Ponaganset tri-meet, Daniels Silva, who is ranked 29th, took out No. 20 Jason Singer (Faith Christian Academy), 4-3.
Coby Merrill (JW North, CA) 285
Merrill is ranked sixth in the country and steamrolled the competition at the Doc B Tournament, pinning all five of his foes in the first period, including 1:25 in the finals over No. 13 Trayvn Boger (South Summit, UT).
Tyson Russell (Cleveland, TN) 285
Russell claimed top honors at the Cheesehead Invitational with a 12-4 major decision versus Tanner Gormanson (Wisconsin Rapids, WI). Russell’s biggest win came in the semis, though, over No. 12 Cooper Martinson (Southeast Polk, IA), 7-4.