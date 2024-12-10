Vote: Who is the National High School Upper Weight Wrestler of the Week? (12/10/2024)
The 2024-25 high school wrestling season is fully underway and now it is time cast your vote for our weekly National High School Upper Weight Wrestler of the Week.
Here is this week's list of nominees. Voting ends at 11:59 PT on Dec. 15.
157 Kody Routledge (Edmond North, OK)
Routledge, No. 2, had little trouble with his Ironman finals opponent, No. 1 Will Denny (Marist, IL), winning by major decision, 12-4. Denny won a Super 32 belt this year and beat a few guys who had handed losses to Routledge over the summer, hence their positions in our rankings.
160 Samuel Almedina (Mid Valley Secondary Center, PA)
Almedina is an unranked freshman, who had a highly successful career in youth wrestling. At the Top Hat in Pennsylvania, Almedina beat No. 25 Lonzy Vielma (Connellsville, PA), 7-3, in the semis, then captured the crown with a 13-4 major decision of Jesse Scott (Emmaus, PA), in the finals.
165 Claudio “CJ” Torres (Lake Highland Prep, FL)
Torres seems to be at every major event during the regular season and the spring and summer, too. Facing that gauntlet constantly will lead to some tough losses and those outcomes had Torres down at No. 17 in the rankings coming into Ironman. The senior shined in Ohio, placing third while taking out No. 10 Cael Weidemoyer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) and No. 13 Liam Carlin (Green Farms Academy, CT).
165 Bo Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton, IA)
Koedam’s squad hosted their own tournament this weekend and Koedam pulled off a mild upset of Logan Glynn (Millard South, NE), 4-2, to claim the gold. Glynn recently spent time in the honorable mention portion of the national rankings.
190 – Cooper Reves (Salina Central, KS)
Reves authored a major upset in the Gardner Edgerton finals when the unranked grappler picked off No. 21 Aiden Cooley (Allen, TX), 5-4.
190 Robert Kucharczk (Lake Highland Prep, FL)
Like Torres, Kucharczk is all over the country every weekend laying it on the line. The senior encountered some difficulties at the Journeymen Fall Classic that pushed him all the way down to No. 25 in our national rankings. Kucharczk redeemed himself at Ironman with a fourth place showing that included surprise wins over No. 6 De’ Alcapon Veazy (Ponderosa, CO) and No. 12 Matt Kowalski (Springboro, OH).
215 Riley McPherson (Brecksville, OH)
McPherson came into Ironman not ranked, and honestly, not expected to bring hardware home, but that is exactly what happened with his fifth place run through the bracket. McPherson split matches with No. 16 Landon Jobber-Spence (Staunton River, VA) and added victories over No. 28 Wyatt Bush (Grundy, VA) and honorable mention Cael Mielnik (Blair Academy, NJ) to his resume.