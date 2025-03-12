Vote: Who is the National High School Upper Weight Wrestler of the Week? (3/12/2025)
The 2024-25 high school wrestling season is nearly complete. With the best of the best going head to head, its time to pick our National High School Upper Weight Wrestler of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winners: Kross Cassidy of Fairfax (VA).
Here is this week's list of nominees. Voting ends at 11:59 PT on March 16, 2025.
Calvin Kraisser (Centennial, MD) 150
Kraisser is rated No. 2 in Maryland behind national No. 30 Evan Boblits (St. Mary’s Ryken). On Saturday, Kraisser claimed the 2A/1A state championship with a fall of Mason Boyd (North East -CC), 2:46. It was Kraisser’s fourth career title joining his older brothers Jason and Nathan in the four-timer club.
Cole Evans (Perrysburg, OH) 157
Evans wrestled 150lbs at Ironman and placed fourth there but migrated up in weight where he took a few losses at the new weight leading to his ranking falling from numbered to honorable mention. In Saturday’s D1 state finals, Evans avenged a District Final loss to St. Edward’s honorable mention Jared Goldberg, 9-1.
Braxton Quaintance (Lakota, OH) 165
Quaintance completed a 46-0 unblemished season by taking out No. 25 Ayden King of Barnesville, 5-4, in the D3 state championship match.
Alessio Perentin (Delbarton, NJ) 165
Perentin rolled to a relatively easy 13-2 major decision win in his finals match with AJ Falcone (Christian Brothers Academy). For the senior, it was his third consecutive championship.
Jarrel Miller (St. Edward, OH) 190
Miller is ranked eleventh in the country behind instate rival, No. 10 Matt Kowalski (Springboro). Kowalski won last year’s state final, and a dual meet state competition match this year. There was just one point put on the board in their D1 final showdown and that was in favor of Miller with the 1-0 victory.
Will Adkins (Moeller, OH) 215
Adkins does not hold a national ranking but put forward a case for that to be altered after posting a 4-1 sudden victory win against No. 23 Riley McPherson (Brecksville) in the D1 state title bout.
Isaac Ogunlade (Albert Einstein, MD) 215
Ogunlade won a battle of defending state champions in the 4A/3A Division over Bowie’s Jamil Morrow, 4-2. Morrow was ranked No. 1 in Maryland, with Ogunlade at No. 2.
Rowan Holmes (Somerset, PA) 285
The No. 11 grappler in the nation, Holmes authored a mild upset of No. 7 Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy), 4-3, to lock down the AA crown.