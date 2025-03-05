Vote: Who is the National High School Upper Weight Wrestler of the Week? (3/5/2025)
The 2024-25 high school wrestling season is winding its way through postseason events all across the nation. With the best of the best going head to head, its time to pick our National High School Upper Weight Wrestler of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Charles Walker of Joliet Central (IL).
Here is this week's list of nominees. Voting ends at 11:59 PT on March 9, 2025.
Daniel Zepeda (Gilroy, CA) 150
The nation’s top 150lber had a harder time than he would have liked with No. 15 Alias Raby (Anderson), putting a 5-3 win on the bracket. With that victory, Zepeda became the 24th wrestler to win three California State Titles.
Ryan Lawler (Bishop McDevitt, PA) 152
At the AA South East Region, the No. 17 Lawler squared off with No. 12 Max Stein (Faith Christian Academy) in the finals and walked away the victor, 7-6.
Jared Goldberg (St. Edward, OH) 157
Goldberg cruised to the title at the DI Perrysburg District, putting up a 19-2 technical fall of Drake Brasiel (Aurora). What allowed that to happen was Goldberg’s outstanding win over No. 13 Cole Evans of the host school in the semis, 5-2.
Coltyn Reedy (Sheridan, OH) 157
In another part of Ohio in the DII Steubenville District a second 157lb upset unfolded when the Honorable Mention Reedy edged No. 10 Brady Saccoccia (Steubenville), 6-5, in the finals.
Gavin Hawk (Phillipsburg, NJ) 157
Hawk has been on the outside of the rankings, following his big wins with questionable losses. In the Region 1 Finals, Hawk pulled off his biggest win yet, taking out No. 7 Joey Canova (Bergen Catholic), 6-2.
Christopher Creason (El Diamante, CA) 157
No. 16 Creason logged his third career win over No. 17 Leo Contino (Buchanan) to lock down the state crown, 4-1. The biggest reason Creason is here though, is his semifinal win over an opponent he beat twice last year and lost to twice this year, No. 15 Beau Priest (Bakersfield). Creason didn’t just win, he destroyed Priest, 17-2.
Ishmael Guerrero (Stillwater, OK) 157
Many thought the 6A State Final with No. 6 Guerrero and No. 5 Joseph Jeter (Edmond North) would go Jeter’s way as they have the last two years, but that’s why we wrestle the matches, as Guerrero rewrote his predicted ending with a 4-1 win.
Kross Cassidy (Fairfax, VA) 165
Cassidy was a Honorable Mention entry at 157lbs and made the move up to 165 for the state series. In the Class 6 semifinals, Cassidy encountered No. 7 Benjamin Weader (Chantilly, VA) and scripted an 8-4 victory, which enabled him to win the state championship 9-3 over Grassfield’s Nate Moore.
Max Wirnsberger (Warrior Run, PA) 172
Wirnsberger is not ranked in the country but made a case to be when he downed No. 20 Gage Wentzel (Montoursville) in the finals of the AA North East Region.
Jackson Barron (Shakopee, MN) 172
Barron captured the AAA state gold with a 4-3 win over national Honorable Mention Jarrett Wadsen (St. Michael-Albertville).
Levi Bussey (Granite Bay, CA) 190
A week after being upset by Los Bano’s Brokton Borelli in his Masters Final, No. 18 Bussey was the one doing the upsetting as he won a tight one, 4-3, with No. 13 Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North).