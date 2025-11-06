High School

Wyoming High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (WHSAA) - November 6, 2025

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 Wyoming high school football playoffs

Gray Reid

The Star Valley Braves took another big step toward defending their Class 3A state title by beating Buffalo last weekend.
The Star Valley Braves took another big step toward defending their Class 3A state title by beating Buffalo last weekend. / Star Valley Braves @BravesSV on X

The 2025 Wyoming high school football playoffs began on Friday, October 31.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Vermont high school football playoffs. The playoffs culminate with the state championships on November 14-15 at the University of Wyoming in Laramie.

Wyoming High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (WHSAA) - November 6, 2025

2025 Wyoming (WHSAA) 1A 6-Man Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)

No. 1N Burlington vs. No. 2S Encampment - 11/07 1:00 p.m.

No. 2N Hulett vs. No. 1S Little Snake River - 11/07 2:00 p.m.

2025 Wyoming (WHSAA) 1A 9-Man Football Bracket

No. 1W Greybull vs. No. 3W Rocky Mountain - 11/07 6:00 p.m.

No. 3E Lingle-Fort Laramie vs. No. 1E Pine Bluffs - 11/07 2:00 p.m.

2025 Wyoming (WHSAA) 2A Football Bracket

No. 1W Mountain View vs. No. 3W Lovell - 11/07 1:00 p.m.

No. 2W Hot Springs County vs. No. 1E Big Horn - 11/07 2:00 p.m.

2025 Wyoming (WHSAA) 3A Football Bracket

No. 1E Riverton vs. No. 2W Cody - 11/07 6:00 p.m.

No. 2E Lander Valley vs. No. 1W Star Valley - 11/07 3:00 p.m.

2025 Wyoming (WHSAA) 4A Football Bracket

No. 1 Sheridan vs. No. 5 Central - 11/07 6:00 p.m.

No. 2 Campbell County vs. No. 3 East - 11/07 6:00 p.m.

More from High School On SI

feed

Published
Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

Home/Wyoming