The 150th running of the Belmont Stakes is on Saturday, June 9 at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.

Justify looks to become only the 13th horse in history to win the Triple Crown as he races from the first post position on Saturday. The morning line favorite also won this year's Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes.

If Justify wins, it will be the second time his trainer Bob Baffert has captured the Triple Crown. Baffert also trained American Pharoah, the last horse to win the Triple Crown in 2015.

The Belmont Stakes is the final leg of the Triple Crown and the longest of the three races with a 1.5-mile track.

Here's how you can watch the race:

Time: Coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN before switching to NBC at 4:00 p.m. ET. Post time is at 6:37 p.m. ET.

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live or on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial of fuboTV.