How to Watch the 2019 Belmont Stakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

The 151st Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday, June 8 in Elmont, N.Y.

By Emily Caron
June 08, 2019

The 151st Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday, June 8 in Elmont, N.Y.

At a mile and a half, the Belmont is the longest of the Triple Crown races. Justify won last year's race, becoming the 13th horse in history to win the Triple Crown and giving trainer Bob Baffert his second Triple Crown in four years. 

War of Will enters as one of the top contenders in Saturday's race just three weeks after his 2019 Preakness Stakes win. If the Preakness, which saw a horse run the entire race without a jockey on its back, and the Derby, which had its first champion disqualification ever, are any indication, the Belmont should see plenty of action.

How to Watch the Race:

Time: Broadcast starts at 4 p.m. ET

Post time: Approx. 6:48 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Stream the race live online on FuboTV. Sign up today for a seven-day free trial.

