Colorado Rockies: The Nolan Arenado Experience

Baseball is currently awash in outstanding two-way third basemen—the Rangers' Adrian Beltre, the Cubs' Kris Bryant, the Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson, the Orioles' Manny Machado and the Mariners' Kyle Seager rank among the majors’ most valuable and most watchable players in recent years—and the Rockies have one who most definitely belongs in that class. One month away from his 26th birthday, Arenado is coming off two consecutive seasons in which he's led the NL in home runs, total bases and RBIs, and he’s won a Gold Glove in each of his four major league seasons while leading the NL in Defensive Runs Saved each time.

