Brewers’ Keon Broxton says helmet flap saved his life after hit by pitch

After a pitch struck him in the face during a scary moment in Thursday’s game, Brewers outfielder Keon Broxton said his special batting helmet saved his life.

Broxton was wearing a “C-flap” helmet, which more professional players have begun to wear in recent years as a safety measure. The flap wraps around from the batter’s ear and covers their cheek, protecting more of their face. Broxton was hit in the head by a fastball from Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela and had to leave the game.

Afterwards, he attested to the value of the helmet.

"I feel very blessed to be in this position and be able to stand here and talk to you guys," he told reporters. "Especially after seeing this happen to a number of people in the past. That C-flap, man, that thing just saved my life.

