Nippon Ham Fighters ace Shohei Ohtani suffered a pulled muscle in his left thigh and could miss four weeks, according to Yahoo Sports.

Ohtani limped off the field after running to first base on an infield single in the first inning of the Fighters' loss to the Orix Buffaloes on Saturday.

He iced the leg and did not need any assistance walking onto the team bus after the game, according to the Japan Times. Ohtani has not pitched since suffering a right ankle injury in last fall's Japan Series. He re-aggrevated the injury in November and it was later revealed to be a bone spur. He recently rehabbed by tossing 50 pitches into a net at the Sapporo Dome.

• Eric Thames is a legend in Korea, now he's restarting his career with the Brewers

Ohtani did not pitch in March's World Baseball Classic.

Ohtani was featured in the latest issue of Sports Illustrated with a profile by Jon Wertheim . An interview with the Japanese star will air on "60 Minutes" on Sunday evening.