MLB

VIDEO: Giants score three runs on dribbler thanks to D-Backs’ blunders

1:28 | MLB
These are the five best contracts in baseball
SI Wire
21 minutes ago

Diamondbacks fielders are still shaking off the rust from the winter, it seems. 

During Monday’s game against the Giants, a pair of errors allowed San Francisco to score three runs on what should have been a fairly routine out. 

Pitcher Matt Moore was at the plate with the bases loaded and hit a weak dribbler up the first base line. Taijuan Walker’s throw home was well wide, allowing one run to score; Jeff Mathis’s throw back to the plate was also off the mark, allowing a second run to come in and Jarrett Parker hustled home to score the third run. 

It was like something you’d see in a Little League game. 

Because of the two errors, Moore was only credited with one RBI, his first since June 9, 2012.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters