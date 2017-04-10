Phillies will add Pete Rose to Wall of Fame

The Phillies will add MLB hit leader Pete Rose to their Wall of Fame in August, the team announced Monday.

Rose, who was banned for life by MLB in 1989 for gambling, was added to the Reds Hall of Fame last year. He spent nearly 19 of his 24 major-league seasons with Cincinnati and five with the Phillies, plus a half season with the Expos in 1984.

The Phillies signed Rose to a record-setting four-year, $3.2 million contract in 1979. He record 826 of his 4,256 hits in a Philadelphia uniform and won the last of his three World Series rings with the team in 1980.

This winter, the Phillies sought MLB’s permission to add Rose to the Wall of Fame. The Wall is located on a concourse in the outfield known as Ashburn Alley and is part of a larger exhibit on Philadelphia’s baseball history.