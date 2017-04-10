MLB

Phillies will add Pete Rose to Wall of Fame

2:13 | MLB
Is Ichiro Suzuki a threat to Pete Rose's legacy?
SI Wire
40 minutes ago

The Phillies will add MLB hit leader Pete Rose to their Wall of Fame in August, the team announced Monday. 

Rose, who was banned for life by MLB in 1989 for gambling, was added to the Reds Hall of Fame last year. He spent nearly 19 of his 24 major-league seasons with Cincinnati and five with the Phillies, plus a half season with the Expos in 1984. 

The Phillies signed Rose to a record-setting four-year, $3.2 million contract in 1979. He record 826 of his 4,256 hits in a Philadelphia uniform and won the last of his three World Series rings with the team in 1980. 

This winter, the Phillies sought MLB’s permission to add Rose to the Wall of Fame. The Wall is located on a concourse in the outfield known as Ashburn Alley and is part of a larger exhibit on Philadelphia’s baseball history. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters