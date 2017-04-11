MLB

Boston Red Sox: Bat Benintendi No. 2

For the first time in his five-year tenure as Red Sox manager, John Farrell is having to build an every-day lineup without David Ortiz. He's also having to decide where to bat rookie sensation Andrew Benintendi, who has thus far been penciled in at both the No. 2 and 4 spots, but the former is ideal for him. It places Benintendi between two great righties in Dustin Pedroia and Mookie Betts, thus protecting him against lefty relievers. (Benintendi hit .179 in the majors in 28 at bats against lefties.) He has the on-base skills to get on for Betts and Hanley Ramirez, the speed to advance on their hits and the pop to drive in Pedroia. It's the perfect spot for Benintendi.

