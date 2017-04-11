MLB

Cleveland Indians: Eighth? Ninth? Doesn't matter

No one expects Terry Francona to export his playoff bullpen management philosophy from last October to the regular season, not least because that would project Andrew Miller to pitch 208 2/3 relief innings. But the one principle you'd like to see him retain from the Indians' long postseason run is this: Saves aren't everything. Who pitches the ninth inning or the eighth isn't as critical as who they're facing. If Francona can use Cody Allen and Miller against the hitters they match up best with, regardless of inning, he can get the same value from his relievers that he did during the playoffs without putting crazy workloads on their arms.

