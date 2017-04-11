MLB

Minnesota Twins: Keep Byron Buxton low in the order

Last September, Byron Buxton showed flashes of the kind of star he can be, slugging .653 with nine home runs and 10 walks in 101 at bats. The Twins used him in the leadoff spot during spring training, however, and that may have been an overbid. Buxton's power, speed and defense all play right now, but he may not have the OBP skills for batting first. His success last season came batting ninth, and leaving him low in the order is the best way to leverage his talents at the moment. In second baseman Brian Dozier, outfielders Robbie Grossman and Max Kepler and first baseman Joe Mauer, the Twins have other players who can bat at the top of the lineup.

