The Phillies brought in veteran infielder-turned-almost-outfielder Howie Kendrick to bolster the corners beside centerfielder Odubel Herrera. Their future rightfielder, though, was already in house. Converted shortstop Roman Quinn brings leadoff skills (a .353 career OBP and 159 steals in the minors) and a rightfielder's arm. Health is the major concern; a slew of injuries have kept Quinn from playing a full season in any of his five pro seasons. But with Philadelphia bringing along a number of young starters who give up fly balls, there is every reason the team should maximize its outfield defense. Quinn does that better than Kendrick.