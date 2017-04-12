After years of having no true leadoff hitter, the Nationals now have two: Trea Turner was promoted last summer, and Adam Eaton was acquired in a trade over the winter. Dusty Baker seems committed to Turner in the No. 1 slot, which is fine, but he has been less sure of Eaton's place, batting him as low as seventh this spring. Balance is a concern, with lefties Bryce Harper and Daniel Murphy in the middle of the order, but batting Eaton low in the lineup is a waste of his OBP. He should be no lower than second; if breaking up the lefties is a concern, bat him leadoff with Turner second.