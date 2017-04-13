Last year's world championship owed as much to the Cubs' elite defense—which turned nearly three of every four balls in play into outs—as anything else. The return of converted catcher Kyle Schwarber to leftfield and the loss of Dexter Fowler in center are reasons for concern in 2017. One way to bolster the defense is to play Albert Almora Jr. every day in centerfield. An excellent defender, Almora has been sharing time with Jon Jay and even Jason Heyward. Playing Almora regularly would protect Schwarber and allow the 22-year-old Almora's bat to develop. Jay is a better fit for fourth outfielder.