Cincinnati Reds: Ride the converted starters

Two of the best relievers in Cincinnati's bullpen were starters in recent years: Tony Cingrani (2014) and Raisel Iglesias ('16). Manager Bryan Price should leverage their endurance to manage his bullpen—one of the worst ever last season. Instead of forcing the two into the modern one-inning-at-a-time model, let them work multiple frames per outing, if perhaps less often. Iglesias was used this way for a while last season, averaging 1 2/3 innings per appearance, to great success, but the Reds could go even further. Getting more from their best relievers is one way to squeeze value from a thin staff.

