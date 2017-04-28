Closer: Kenley Jansen

1-0, 2.16 ERA, 5 saves, 0.960 WHIP, 0.2 WAR

After signing a five-year, $80 million deal during the off-season to remain with the Dodgers, Jansen has picked up where he left off last fall, working overtime if that’s what manager Dave Roberts asks. He’s 5-for-5 in save opportunities, with three of those saves requiring at least four outs. He has 13 strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings, he’s only allowed a run in one of his eight outings—yielding a pair on April 7 at Denver's Coors Field, in a non-save situation—and he has yet to walk a batter. Combine that with his huge strikeout rate (14.0 per nine) and the fact that he has yet to allow a home run and he has essentially broken the Fielding Independent Pitching formula with a -0.15 mark.