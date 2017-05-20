Former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized for several days, according to the Orange County Register.

No further details regarding Lasorda's illness have been released. Lasorda is 89 years old and suffered a heart attack in 2012. He's been hospitalized several times in the past year. He was seen in attendance during the MLB postseason.

Lasorda serves as a special advisor to the chairman of the Dodgers and is in his 68th season with the franchise. He managed from 1976 to 1996 and won four National League pennants and two World Series. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1997.