MLB

Dioner Navarro opens up about wife's stroke this off-season, his absence from baseball

0:59 | MLB
Who is Hunter Greene?
icon
Tim Balk
an hour ago

Veteran catcher Dioner Navarro discussed his absence from baseball and his wife's health on the "Outta the Park" podcast with Barry Davis on Sunday.

Navarro's wife, Sherley, suffered a stroke in December and was in a coma for about three months but has been home for about 10 days, he said on the podcast.

"It's been devastating man, it's been crazy," Navarro said on the podcast. "I've been doing stuff that I never knew I was capable of doing — my wife was the one that always took care of the house, and I just worried about playing ball."

MLB
The 30: Nationals lead latest NL power rankings, but some unlikely teams enter the top 10

The 13-year veteran played 101 games in 2016 for the White Sox and Blue Jays. Navarro is currently a free agent and said he has no plans to retire.

He told Davis that he knew his wife was sick throughout the 2016 season. Navarro said that when the White Sox traded him back to Toronto, where he played in 2014 and 2015, the team's family atmosphere helped him as he played amid his wife's health struggles. Sherley previously suffered a brain aneurysm​ in 2003.

Navarro said Sherley is doing well now. 

"It's been hard. But I just try to keep my kids strong and keep moving forward, man, and stay positive," Navarro said. "We see the light at the end of the tunnel."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters